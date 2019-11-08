International Development News
Development News Edition

Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai Launches Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 17:55 IST
Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai Launches Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit

The Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit will provide advanced, multidisciplinary, patient-centered care for the most critically ill patients with neurosurgical and neurological life-threatening illnesses, including stroke, brain hemorrhage and tumors

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaBusiness Wire India

Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai has launched a dedicated Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit with modern ventilators and with latest invasive and non-invasive facilities for monitoring of vital functions. The Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit is designed to address the clinical needs of neurological and neurosurgical patients to improve their outcomes and a committed team of intensivists, pulmonologists, infectious diseases specialists, nephrologists and cardiologists will provide support round the clock in this Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit. Neurological disorders can be termed as the diseases of the brain, spine, and nerves that connect them.

Millions of people are affected by neurological conditions like stroke, traumatic brain injury, Parkinson’s disease, memory disorders, and many more posing a large burden on the healthcare system. Furthermore, the number of patients needing neurological care will continue growing. Thus, to help patients with neurological conditions get top-notch treatment and care, Global Hospital, Mumbai, has inaugurated a 10-bedded Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit which includes 2 isolation beds under the able leadership of Dr. Shirish Hastak, Regional Director – Neurology, Stroke and Neuro Critical Care.

The Neuro Critical care and Stroke Unit has special equipment for monitoring the electrical activity of the brain and the pressure inside the brain. Round the clock emergency care will be provided to the patients by a specialized team of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff which is supported by 64 slice CT Scan, 3 Tesla MRI imaging followed by specialized neuro intervention/ surgery is also available.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vivek Talaulikar, Chief Executive Officer, Global Hospital, Mumbai said, “With the State-of-Art Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit, Global Hospital, Mumbai has made a commitment to provide a level of complex and comprehensive care for patients affected by neurological disorders. From a specially trained care team to the most advanced technology, everything in the unit is designed to accommodate the unique intensive care needs of neurological- neurosurgical patients. Moreover, it is also a milestone for Global Hospital as Dr Shirish Hastak, who is one of the renowned doctors has joined Global Hospital, and with the help of his expertise we aim to help neuro patients improve their quality of life.

Dr Shirish M Hastak, Regional Director, Neurology, Stroke & Neurocritical Care, Global Hospital, Mumbai, added, “Patients in the Neurological ICU receive skilled care from an interdisciplinary team that includes physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech pathologists, dietitians, and pharmacists. The team physicians are specialists with training in neurology, stroke, intensive medicine, and interventional neuroradiology. The team nurses are trained in techniques for examining the brain and central nervous system. Detection of subtle changes in the neurological states of patients is extremely important as this may be lifesaving in certain cases. This needs expertise in neurocritical care.”

Dr Prashant Borade, Head- Critical Care Unit, said, “Several research studies have shown patients with neurological disorders have lower mortality and better outcomes when cared for specialized neuro-intensive care units. Every minute of early detection of neurological problems by specially trained staff, meticulous patient monitoring with advanced equipment and multidisciplinary team treatment approach in these neuro-intensive care units, make this difference in the outcome.”

About Global Hospitals, Mumbai

Global Hospitals located at Lower Parel, Mumbai is the latest addition to the geographical footprint of Gleneagles Global Hospitals India. The 450-bed facility comprises of 17-stories, housing state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced medical care facilities. The hospital offers end-to-end clinical, surgical and diagnostic services. The Hospital offers advanced Endoscopic procedures, Hepatobiliary and Liver Surgeries, Surgical and Medical Gastroenterology, Bariatric Surgery and Transplants. The hospital is a centre of excellence for Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement, Knee Replacement, Hip Replacement surgery. The hospital has round-the-clock services for Emergencies, Critical Care and Trauma.

Gleneagles Global Hospitals has multi-super speciality hospitals in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai. The brand is the most preferred hospital group for multi-organ transplants in Asia region. The parent entity of Gleneagles Global Hospitals is IHH Healthcare, a leading premium integrated healthcare provider with a network of 84 hospitals and more than 16,000 licensed beds. It is one of the largest healthcare groups in the world by market capitalisation and is listed in the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia and Main Board of SGX-ST. IHH is a leading player in the home markets of Malaysia, Singapore, Turkey and India, and in their key growth markets of China and Hong Kong.

To View the Image Click on the Link Below:

The Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit at Global Hospital, Mumbai

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Billionaires' wealth falls for first time since 2015

The worlds richest people became a little less well off last year, according to a report by UBS and PwC, as geopolitical turmoil and volatile equity markets reduced the wealth of billionaires for the first time since 2015. Billionaires weal...

Amarinder condemns Centre's withdrawal of Gandhi family's SPG cover

Strongly condemning the withdrawal of SPG cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday demanded immediate revocation of the Centres politically motivated decis...

UPDATE 4-Iran downs drone over southern port city of Mahshahr - IRNA

Iranian forces shot down a drone belonging to a foreign country on Friday, state news agency IRNA reported, quoting an Iranian official.The downed drone definitely belonged to a foreign country. Its wreckage has been recovered and is being ...

UPDATE 3-No letters to Santa? Royal Mail seeks to block strike as election, Christmas looms

Britains Royal Mail will go to court next week to block a potential strike by its biggest union, due to be held around the time of the national election on Dec. 12 and in the traditionally busy run-up to Christmas. Royal Mail said on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019