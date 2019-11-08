Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai Launches Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit

The Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit will provide advanced, multidisciplinary, patient-centered care for the most critically ill patients with neurosurgical and neurological life-threatening illnesses, including stroke, brain hemorrhage and tumors

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai has launched a dedicated Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit with modern ventilators and with latest invasive and non-invasive facilities for monitoring of vital functions. The Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit is designed to address the clinical needs of neurological and neurosurgical patients to improve their outcomes and a committed team of intensivists, pulmonologists, infectious diseases specialists, nephrologists and cardiologists will provide support round the clock in this Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit. Neurological disorders can be termed as the diseases of the brain, spine, and nerves that connect them.

Millions of people are affected by neurological conditions like stroke, traumatic brain injury, Parkinson’s disease, memory disorders, and many more posing a large burden on the healthcare system. Furthermore, the number of patients needing neurological care will continue growing. Thus, to help patients with neurological conditions get top-notch treatment and care, Global Hospital, Mumbai, has inaugurated a 10-bedded Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit which includes 2 isolation beds under the able leadership of Dr. Shirish Hastak, Regional Director – Neurology, Stroke and Neuro Critical Care.

The Neuro Critical care and Stroke Unit has special equipment for monitoring the electrical activity of the brain and the pressure inside the brain. Round the clock emergency care will be provided to the patients by a specialized team of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff which is supported by 64 slice CT Scan, 3 Tesla MRI imaging followed by specialized neuro intervention/ surgery is also available.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vivek Talaulikar, Chief Executive Officer, Global Hospital, Mumbai said, “With the State-of-Art Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit, Global Hospital, Mumbai has made a commitment to provide a level of complex and comprehensive care for patients affected by neurological disorders. From a specially trained care team to the most advanced technology, everything in the unit is designed to accommodate the unique intensive care needs of neurological- neurosurgical patients. Moreover, it is also a milestone for Global Hospital as Dr Shirish Hastak, who is one of the renowned doctors has joined Global Hospital, and with the help of his expertise we aim to help neuro patients improve their quality of life.

Dr Shirish M Hastak, Regional Director, Neurology, Stroke & Neurocritical Care, Global Hospital, Mumbai, added, “Patients in the Neurological ICU receive skilled care from an interdisciplinary team that includes physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech pathologists, dietitians, and pharmacists. The team physicians are specialists with training in neurology, stroke, intensive medicine, and interventional neuroradiology. The team nurses are trained in techniques for examining the brain and central nervous system. Detection of subtle changes in the neurological states of patients is extremely important as this may be lifesaving in certain cases. This needs expertise in neurocritical care.”

Dr Prashant Borade, Head- Critical Care Unit, said, “Several research studies have shown patients with neurological disorders have lower mortality and better outcomes when cared for specialized neuro-intensive care units. Every minute of early detection of neurological problems by specially trained staff, meticulous patient monitoring with advanced equipment and multidisciplinary team treatment approach in these neuro-intensive care units, make this difference in the outcome.”

About Global Hospitals, Mumbai

Global Hospitals located at Lower Parel, Mumbai is the latest addition to the geographical footprint of Gleneagles Global Hospitals India. The 450-bed facility comprises of 17-stories, housing state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced medical care facilities. The hospital offers end-to-end clinical, surgical and diagnostic services. The Hospital offers advanced Endoscopic procedures, Hepatobiliary and Liver Surgeries, Surgical and Medical Gastroenterology, Bariatric Surgery and Transplants. The hospital is a centre of excellence for Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement, Knee Replacement, Hip Replacement surgery. The hospital has round-the-clock services for Emergencies, Critical Care and Trauma.

Gleneagles Global Hospitals has multi-super speciality hospitals in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai. The brand is the most preferred hospital group for multi-organ transplants in Asia region. The parent entity of Gleneagles Global Hospitals is IHH Healthcare, a leading premium integrated healthcare provider with a network of 84 hospitals and more than 16,000 licensed beds. It is one of the largest healthcare groups in the world by market capitalisation and is listed in the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia and Main Board of SGX-ST. IHH is a leading player in the home markets of Malaysia, Singapore, Turkey and India, and in their key growth markets of China and Hong Kong.

To View the Image Click on the Link Below:

The Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit at Global Hospital, Mumbai

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)