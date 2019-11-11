International Development News
Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Equity benchmark indices witnessed choppy trading during early hours on Monday but were largely flat in line with Asian peers.

Yes Bank was up by 2.4 pc on Monday morning at Rs 70.60 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices witnessed choppy trading during early hours on Monday but were largely flat in line with Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 17 points at 40,341 while the Nifty 50 gained by 7 points to 11,902. Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with thin margins.

Among stocks, however, Yes Bank gained by 2.4 per cent to Rs 70.60 per share. Others which showed profits were Zee Entertainment, IndianOil Corporation, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra. However, Bharti Infratel, Sun Pharma, Grasim, Cipla and GAIL were down by 1.1 to 1.6 per cent each.

Meanwhile, Asian shares reversed early gains as fresh violence broke out in Hong Kong while uncertainty still remained over on-going trade war between the United States and China. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index led the losses and was down by more than 1 per cent after police fired live rounds at protestors on the eastern side of Hong Kong island.

Chinese blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.6 per cent, South Korea's lost by 0.7 per cent and Japan's gave up early gains to drift away from a recent 13-month high. Market attention was also on the US-China trade talks after President Donald Trump said on Saturday that talks with China had moved more slowly than he would have liked, but added that Beijing wanted a deal more than he did. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

