Teleperformance in India Recognised as Best Employer 2019

Teleperformance in India today announced it has been recognised as an Aon Best Employer, which is now known as Kincentric Best Employer, for the sixth consecutive year as part of the Best Employers global certification.

With almost 20 years of experience in Best Employer research across the world, backed by more than 50 years of experience in employee research and a robust global database that was formerly part of Aon, the Best Employers certification compares organisations to identify those that strive to create sustainable competitive advantage through their people and become extraordinary employers. The Best Employers program is now offered by Kincentric, a new business unit of Spencer Stuart, following the close of Spencer Stuart's acquisition of this business from Aon on July 1, 2019.

"We are truly delighted to have been recognised as a Best Employer, which demonstrates a genuine commitment to our people and our continued focus on creating an engaging and agile environment built on trust and shared values," said Bhupender Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance in India. "Our ability to empower employees through consistent growth opportunities, effective engagement and re-skilling is something we pride ourselves in, and it's very rewarding to see our dedication to these programs translate into Teleperformance in India becoming an employer of choice. We believe our commitment towards the wellbeing of our diverse workforce in the wider community is a crucial chapter in our success story, and we strive to continue this in the future."

"The Best Employers program recognises the outstanding achievements of organisations that demonstrate excellence in the workplace, foster an agile culture and consistently deliver strong, sustainable business results," said Ken Oehler, Kincentric Global Culture and Engagement practice leader. "Extraordinary organisations like Teleperformance stand above the rest because they drive business outcomes through high employee engagement, profound organisational agility, engaging leadership and strong talent focus. We congratulate Teleperformance on achieving this recognition."

To achieve recognition through the Best Employers certification, Teleperformance in India was assessed and determined to surpass other organizations on four measures:





Employee Engagement: Employees speak positively about their employer, intend to stay and are motivated to exert extra effort at work. Organisational Agility: Employees see that the organisation is highly adaptive, innovative, inclusive and responsive to the changing needs of its customers. Engaging Leadership: Leaders are deeply connected with employees to drive engagement, communicate a clear vision and exert strong personal values. Talent Focus: Employees see that the organisation is focusing on attracting and retaining great talent and accelerating to the extraordinary people's potential.

About Teleperformance in India

Teleperformance in India is part of the $5.3 billion Teleperformance Group, the world leader in omnichannel customer experience management and leading provider of digital integrated business services.

Teleperformance in India is a strategic partner to leading global brands offering integrated business services to enable businesses to adapt to today's disruptive digital innovations and build business strategies that create long-term growth. Teleperformance in India has over 75,000 employees operating from more than 40 sites across India servicing over 170 clients, committed to delivering transformational benefits across all industry verticals including Banking and Financial Services, New Economy & Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Logistics, Healthcare, Technology, Telecom and Media, Utilities and Public Sector.

Teleperformance combines human touch with technology, analytics and process excellence to drive revenue growth, optimise operational efficiency, and reduce operational costs, while increasing end-customer satisfaction.

About Kincentric

Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart company, approaches human capital differently — we help you identify what drives your people so they can drive your business. Our decades of expertise in culture and engagement, leadership assessment and development, and HR and talent advisory services enable us to help organizations change from the inside. And our global network of colleagues, our proven insights and our intuitive technologies give us new ways to help organizations unlock the power of people and teams — fostering change and accelerating success. For more information, please visit kincentric.com.

