Change lifestyles for a sustainable future: Wangchuk

After lighting, efforts are needed to reduce energy intake for heating and cooling, Magsasay awardee Sonam Wangchuk said on Monday, underlining the need for changing the lifestyles by embracing simplicity. Terming the energy required for heating and cooling as the "big elephant" that needs to be tamed, he said we need to replicate the success we have achieved in lighting by replacing the light-bulbs and tube-lights with energy-efficient alternatives.

Wangchuk, who hails from the newly-created Union Territory of Ladakh, said those living in the planes need to change their lifestyles so that those living in the mountainous regions exposed to the vagaries of climate change, can lead a better life. He said simple lifestyle changes like refusing to use plastic products, walking up the stairs instead of taking elevators, using public transport like trains and using bicycles for city commute can help fight global warming.

Speaking at an event organised by the EESL, he also took potshots at the organizers, drawing attention to the high air-conditioning in the room, and quipped that it made him feel at home. Drawing the attention towards lifestyle-related issues, he said there is no requirement of wearing dark, thick suits in a tropical city like Mumbai or T-shirts during the winters in New York as your room is heated up.

He said lighting requires only 10 percent of the total energy needs, but cooling and heating require a far higher amount of electricity. He also underlined that there is a lot of scopes to use the sunlight for heating by suitably constructing houses, and discussed a slew of projects carried out by his NGO, the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives.

