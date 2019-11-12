International Development News
Development News Edition

TCS expands partnership with Phoenix Group

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:43 IST
TCS expands partnership with Phoenix Group

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said its partnership with Phoenix Group, Europe's largest life and pensions consolidator, has been expanded to cover an additional 4.2 million policies. "This will expand the overall scope by a further 4.2 million policies, taking the total number of policies managed by Diligenta, TCS' regulated subsidiary in the UK, on behalf of Phoenix Group, to nearly 10 million," TCS said in a regulatory filing.

The transformation is expected to take approximately three years to complete, with a number of Standard Life Assurance employees transferring to TCS by the end of that period, it added. A key element of the partnership is TCS' commitment to expand its already significant Scottish presence and establish a TCS technology and operations service hub in Edinburgh with a skilled team of experts from Standard Life.

Additionally, the hub will provide opportunities for Standard Life's and TCS' product experts to collaborate with end-users to envision new offerings, the filing said. "Working in partnership with TCS will support our growth strategy in the workplace market and bring benefits to workplace clients and scheme members," Standard Life Assurance CEO Susan McInnes said.

"It will accelerate our ability to innovate and efficiently evolve our proposition in the future, whilst continuing to deliver excellent customer service," McInnes added. TCS President BFSI Platforms Suresh Muthuswami said the company's partnership with Phoenix has been going strong for 16 years.

"Our focus will be to bring the power of digital technologies to further improve customer experience to Standard Life Assurance's customers including employers, employee benefit consultants and members...," he said. "We will be leveraging our presence in Edinburgh to enable Standard Life Assurances' workplace clients and their advisers to collaborate and envision the future digital transformations to help shape our future offering," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal arrive to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal arrive to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar....

Punjab: 550-ft-long cake prepared to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th birth anniversary

A team of 15 people worked for 12 hours to prepare a 550 feet-long cake on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Devs 550th birth anniversary in Patialas Rajpur. An idea popped in my mind that we all should make a 550 feet-long cake and ded...

UPDATE 1-As impeachment probe starts new phase, Trump promises another transcript

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday dangled a new line of defense a day before Congress impeachment inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine goes public, promising to release details about another call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Ze...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump bid to end safeguards for immigrant 'Dreamers'

The U.S. Supreme Court is set on Tuesday to hear arguments over the legality of President Donald Trumps effort to rescind a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants who entered the United States illegally a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019