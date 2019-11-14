Trump slams impeachment proceedings as 'witch hunt'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described the impeachment proceedings against him as "witch hunt" and said that he was "too busy" to watch it. "It's a witch hunt. It's a hoax. I'm too busy to watch it. So, I'm sure I'll get a report," Trump told reporters in a joint media availability with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House.

Controlled by Opposition Democratic party, the House of Representatives on Wednesday launched the first public hearing of Trump's impeachment investigation with two State Department officials testifying before a key committee over allegations that the US President used his office to pressure Ukraine officials for personal political gain. Responding to questions, Trump said he did not watch the impeachment proceedings against him and accused House Democrats of using "television lawyers" to conduct their questioning.

"I have not been briefed, no. There's nothing there. I see they're using lawyers that are television lawyers. They took some guys off television. I'm not surprised to see it because Schiff can't do his own questions," Trump said in response to a question.

