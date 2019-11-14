International Development News
Development News Edition

Tipping the scales? Briton develops fish waste 'plastic'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 05:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 05:31 IST
Tipping the scales? Briton develops fish waste 'plastic'
Image Credit: Pixabay

A 23-year-old Briton has cooked up a compostable compound she hopes will one day replace much single-use plastic - and its main ingredient is byproducts of the fishing industry.

Lucy Hughes created MarinaTex for her final year project in product design at the University of Sussex. It's also edible and, she says, intended as an alternative to plastic typically used in bakery bags, sandwich packs and tissue boxes. Her project began as an investigation into ways of reducing fish waste, around 50 millions tonnes of which is produced globally each year, the United Nations estimates.

"It was me trying to work out how I could use that waste stream and add value to that waste," Hughes told Reuters. "When I felt the skins and the scales in my hands, I could see that there was potential locked up in it. It was so flexible, yet pliable and strong."

Her subsequent research won her this year's international James Dyson Award, funded by the eponymous British inventor whose bag-free vacuum cleaner also bears his name. She plans to use the 32,000 pounds ($41,000) of prize money to further develop the product and build a strategy for mass production. "Why do we need to have hundreds of man-made polymers when nature has so many already available?" she added.

The world produced about 242 million tons of plastic waste in 2016, according to the World Bank. The U.N. estimates some 100 million tons have been dumped in the oceans to date. In August, tiny pieces of plastic known as microplastic were even found in ice cores drilled in the Arctic.

"It's not necessarily plastic that's the problem... It's our overuse of, for example, single-use plastics that might be used for only 10 to 15 seconds before we then have to throw that away," Hughes said. To create a strong and stable compound, she added the molecules chitosan from crustaceans and agar from red algae to her scales-and-skin mixture.

Several months of subsequent testing culminated in the production of a flexible translucent sheet that forms at temperatures below 100 degrees Celsius (212 degrees Fahrenheit) and which James Dyson concluded was stronger than its plastic alternative, low-density Polyethylene. MarinaTex also biodegrades in four to six weeks in home compost and does not contaminate soil. Alternative bioplastic Polylactic Acid (PLA), also derived from renewable resources, must be composted industrially.

"Further research and development will ensure that MarinaTex evolves further, and I hope it becomes part of a global answer to the abundance of single use plastic waste," Dyson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Love of cash hinders India's move to digital economy

Indias dependency on cash may slow the countrys transition to digital payments despite large numbers of internet and mobile phone users.For many citizens living in rural areas, cash is still the bedrock of daily existence because of a lack ...

Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro to be chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations next year

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modis invitation to be the chief guest at Indias Republic Day celebrations next year. Modi, who is in Brazil for the 11th BRICS Summit which will focus on buil...

Many Iraqis asking for brighter future, UN envoy tells politicians in Baghdad

Noting that the people of Iraq were at a critical juncture, the top UN Envoy in the country told parliamentarians there on Thursday that over the past six weeks, hundreds of thousands have been peacefully voicing their genuine, legitimate, ...

Consequential, but dull: Trump impeachment hearings begin without a bang

Democratic lawmakers tried their hand at reality television with mixed results on Wednesday as they presented arguments to the American public for the impeachment of a former star of the genre, Donald Trump.Unlike the best reality TV shows ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019