International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-European stocks stall as auto tariff worries weigh

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 15:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 15:50 IST
UPDATE 1-European stocks stall as auto tariff worries weigh

A bidding war for stock exchange operator Euronext and gains in defensive stocks propped up European markets on Monday, although doubts on whether or not the United States will impose tariffs on EU carmakers weighed on shares. Europe's benchmark STOXX index was up just 0.1%, as the spillover from upbeat trading in Asian hours wore off. Trade-sensitive shares in Germany and France were down 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

The auto industry sub-index fell 0.8%. "For European markets, the fact that Trump still hasn't made a decision in relation to tariffs is kind of hanging over," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets in London.

"People don't want to buy up the DAX or the CAC aggressively while that decision hasn't been made yet." Reports last week that U.S. President Donald Trump will delay a decision on the EU auto tariffs for another 180 days, along with better-than-expected corporate results and optimism about U.S. trade talks with China had sent European shares back near a 4-year peak.

European shares started on a positive note on Monday after Chinese state media Xinhua reported over the weekend that Beijing and Washington had "constructive talks" on trade in a high-level phone call on Saturday. China's central bank also unexpectedly trimmed a closely watched lending rate for the first time in more than four years on Monday, a signal that policymakers are ready to act to prop up slowing growth.

The top gainer on the STOXX 600 was Spanish bourse BME , which soared 36.6% to a four-year high after pan-European stock market operator Euronext and Switzerland's SIX entered a bidding war for the operator. Europe's financial services index jumped 0.8%, but defensive real estate and healthcare sectors — considered as safer bets at times of economic uncertainty — led gains among the major European subsectors.

Among other individual movers, Frankfurt-listed shares of genetic testing company Qiagen NV jumped 12.1% after the company said it had started reviewing options including a sale. London's internationally exposed FTSE 100 was hurt by a stronger pound after polls showed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives had a 14 point lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of a Dec. 12 election.

The domestically focused mid-cap index, which tends to rise with sterling, gained 0.4%. British life and general insurer Aviva Plc was the top decliner on the STOXX 600 after the firm said it was looking at strategic options for its operations in Vietnam, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Resolve Unnao farmers' demands without using force: Mayawati to UP govt

BSP president Mayawati on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to resolve the demand of the protesting farmers in Unnao district for adequate compensation for their land acquired for an upcoming township and desist from using force aga...

Replacing Pratt engines in IndiGo fleet by end of January a challenge - CEO

Replacing all Pratt Whitney engines on IndiGos fleet of almost 100 Airbus planes by Jan. 31, as ordered by Indias aviation watchdog, will be challenging but the airline aims to complete the work, its chief executive officer said on Monday....

This is Modi's emergency: Yechury on police action against protesting JNU students

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday condemned the police action on protesting students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, saying it was not the right way to deal with democratic protests. This is Modis emergency. The number of...

Loyalists sweep Belarus vote as opposition takes no seats

Candidates loyal to Belaruss authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko have swept to victory in a parliamentary election, results showed Monday, with the opposition failing to take a single seat. Critics had already denounced Sundays vot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019