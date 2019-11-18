International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Russia's Yandex proposes restructuring to allay Kremlin fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 17:49 IST
UPDATE 2-Russia's Yandex proposes restructuring to allay Kremlin fears
Image Credit:

Yandex announced a restructuring plan on Monday designed to assuage Kremlin fears about potential foreign influence at Russia's biggest technology company. Yandex sometimes referred to as Russia's answer to Google provides an array of online services, including taxi-hailing and the country's dominant Russian-language search engine.

The company's ownership structure has been in focus due to a draft law that would limit foreign shareholdings in Russian internet firms to just under 50% to address Kremlin concerns that user data could fall into foreign hands. Yandex N.V., the parent company of Yandex Group, is registered in the Netherlands and Chief Executive Arkady Volozh holds 48.41% of the voting rights in the company, according to Yandex's annual report.

The company said it proposed creating a Public Interest Foundation (PIF) run by a board of 11 Russian nationals that would oversee a "golden share" currently held by state-owned Sberbank and have expanded veto powers. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the plan had not been agreed with the Kremlin beforehand as it was a corporate matter.

But he told reporters the Kremlin was watching the process closely due to the company's importance for Russia and welcomed the fact it understood its responsibility. Yandex said the board of the new foundation would include three members of Yandex's management team - Volozh, deputy CEO Tigran Khudaverdyan, and HR Director Elena Bunina - as well as representatives from five Russian universities and three non-governmental organizations.

The foundation would have certain voting rights, including the power to block a single entity accumulating 10% or more in economic or voting interests, down from the current threshold of 25%. Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, said it "in general" supported the proposed changes and its management board would review them on Tuesday.

Critics say Russian authorities have taken steps to tighten control of the internet, threatening to stifle individual and corporate freedom. But the Kremlin says it is trying to protect the integrity of the Russian-language internet. Yandex also authorized the repurchase of Class A shares of Yandex N.V. worth up to $300 million, sending Yandex company shares up around 6.6% as of 1200 GMT.

In a further effort to assuage fears over governance volatility, Volozh pledged not to sell 95% of his class B shares before 2022. The proposed changes to Yandex's corporate governance are subject to shareholder approval at a meeting on Dec. 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong's Best Mart 360 to keep stores open despite attacks

Best Mart 360s chairman said on Monday he would keep every one of the popular Hong Kong snack food chains stores open, despite them being repeatedly damaged during anti-government protests.Lin Tsz Fung, whose Best Mart 360 was listed on the...

2 students launch fast in IIT-M backing Fathima family's

Two students of the Indian Institute of Technology IIT Madras on Monday launched an indefinite fast on the campus demanding an internal inquiry into the conduct of faculty as sought by the family of a woman student who committed suicide rec...

Riot police in Georgia detain protesters demanding early election

Police in Georgia on Monday started detaining protesters demanding an early election, using tear gas and water cannon against them near the countrys parliament building.The move came a day after 20,000 people rallied in the centre of the Ge...

Elephant kills woman in tea garden

A vagrant woman was killed by a wild elephant inside a tea garden in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, forest department officials said here on Monday. The woman, who was apparently flung to the ground by the animal leading to her death,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019