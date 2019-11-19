International Development News
Development News Edition

Lawmakers urge U.S. government to tighten export controls amid China threat -document

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 00:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 00:28 IST
Lawmakers urge U.S. government to tighten export controls amid China threat -document
Image Credit: Flickr

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator Tom Cotton on Monday in a letter urged the U.S. government to swiftly issue rules to make it harder to export sophisticated technologies to China that Beijing can use to boost its military. The letter, seen by Reuters, was addressed to Secretary Wilbur Ross of the Commerce Department, which was tasked by a 2018 law with drafting regulations to toughen export controls for cutting edge technologies.

To launch the process, the Commerce Department in November 2018 sought public comment on how best to design so-called emerging technology rules, which could cover anything from artificial intelligence to biotechnology. A year later, however, the agency has not proposed any rules and has not yet sought input on how to regulate exports of so-called "foundational technologies," those needed to produce cutting edge goods.

"We understand the technical challenges of evaluating cutting-edge technologies," Schumer and Cotton wrote, "but it is imperative that the department act expeditiously to develop guidance around these technologies to prevent them from being exported to our military competitors." The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter is part of a growing chorus of frustration directed at the agency at the heart of the U.S. technology battle with China, over delayed measures to stymie China's technological advance. U.S. Representative Michael McCaul, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, penned a letter to Ross last month calling for swifter action on the rules, arguing that China is "sprinting ahead" in the meantime.

In their letter, Schumer and Cotton said the delays come as China aims to acquire American technology with both military and civilian uses - items that are easier to acquire due to some harmless applications but that can be used in warfare and defense. "This strategy of 'Military-Civil Fusion' is deeply concerning to Congress, as it leads to American businesses unwittingly exporting sensitive technology to our primary military competitor," they wrote, asking the department to provide an update on the status of the rule-making efforts.

The Commerce Department has also missed an October deadline to lay out rules to protect the telecoms supply chain from national security threats. Speaking at an event last month, Commerce official Eileen Albanese said the telecoms supply chain rules were under review. She also said the department would propose emerging-technology measures shortly and that the agency hoped to seek comment before proposing a rule for foundational technology before the end of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

Tata Motors ties up with Lithium Urban for EV segment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis seize three ships in Red Sea -Al Masirah TV

Yemens Houthis seized three ships, including one belonging to Saudi Arabia, three miles off Uqban island at the south end of the Red Sea, the groups Al-Masirah TV said on Monday.It did not identify the other ships but said all of them were ...

Colts RB Mack, S Willis ruled out for Thursday

The Indianapolis Colts wont have running back Marlon Mack or safety Khari Willis for Thursday nights key AFC South clash with the Houston Texans. Both starters were injured during Sundays 33-13 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.Mack ...

UPDATE 1-Pompeo expected to announce softer U.S. position on Israel's Jewish settlements -U.S. official

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to announce on Monday the United States is softening its position on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, a Trump administration official said.Pompeo is expected to say the administr...

UPDATE 2-U.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension

The Trump administration on Monday issued a new 90-day extension allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with Chinas Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as U.S. regulators continue crafting rules on telecommunications firms that pose nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019