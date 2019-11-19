Chh'garh CM urges PM Modi to hike MSP for paddy

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hike minimum support price of paddy to Rs 2,500 per quintal, and procure 32 lakh metric tonnes of rice from the state for central pool. "If under any circumstances, government of India does not increase the support price, then conditions of procurement MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) should be slackened, as it was done in year 2017 and 2018, so that state government may provide proper value of farmers' yield at its own expense," the chief minister said in the letter.

Baghel said he has requested the prime minister to give appointment to meet him to address this extremely important financial issue of national interest. "Every year, a large quantity of paddy is procured under Decentralized Procurement Scheme in Chhattisgarh for state's requirement and central pool. I have written letters to you dated July 05, 2019, October 25, 2019 and October 30, 2019, requesting hike in minimum support price of paddy to Rs 2,500 quintal and procurement of 32 lakh metric tons of rice from Chhattisgarh for central pool," as per the letter.

The Centre, in July this year, hiked the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy by Rs 65/quintal to Rs 1,815 for the 2019-20 crop year. The chief minister said the process of paddy procurement is about to begin to financially empower the farmers of Chhattisgarh.

Union food ministry on October 24, 2019, said the Centre would not procure rice/paddy for central pool from the states that provide bonus on minimum support price fixed by the central government. "I would like to draw your attention towards the fact that payment of proper value of their yield has resulted in prosperity and accelerated development in rural areas. Chhattisgarh remained untouched by the recession across the state in the fields of construction, automobiles etc. This also indicates that hike in minimum support price has positive effects on financial condition of farmers and also boosts overall economy," Baghel said.

The chief minister said he made several attempts to meet the prime minister "but I couldn't get an appointment till date". "Following the suggestions received from your office, I met Union Agriculture Minister on November 14, 2019. Besides, I met Union Food Minister again on the same day and made aforementioned request. But till date, government of India has not reconsidered its decision regarding procurement," Baghel said in the letter.

He also said "Chhattisgarh is known as 'rice bowl' and the government of India's decision may have adverse effects on procurement along with other long-term negative impacts". The chief minister said he had a detailed discussion with the MPs, the political parties and various farmers organisations on November 5, 2019 and during the interaction, individuals, political parties and farmers organizations had unanimously supported procurement of paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal.

He requested the prime minister to issue necessary directive/instructions for procurement of paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal in Chhattisgarh and to accept 32 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from Chhattisgarh for central pool.

