FOREX-Dollar hangs in limbo with U.S.-China trade deal in focus; Fed minutes eyed

  Reuters
  • Washington DC
  Updated: 19-11-2019 21:43 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 21:11 IST
The U.S. dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as continued lack of clarity on the fate of the U.S.-China trade talks kept investors cautious.

The dollar index, which compares the dollar against six major currencies, was up 0.01%. The index has shed 0.6% over the last three sessions. "It all comes to the uncertainty of trade," said Juan Perez, senior foreign exchange trader, and strategist at Tempus Inc.

Expectations had grown that Washington and Beijing would sign a so-called "phase one" deal this month to scale back their 16-month-long trade war but those hopes received a setback on Monday after CNBC reported that China is pessimistic about agreeing to a deal. The United States and China have been mired in bouts of tit-for-tat tariffs that have shaken financial markets and threaten to undermine growth in the global economy.

While the dollar was supported by recent U.S. economic data meeting lowered expectations, the greenback may be in for some weakness, said Perez. "Central banks cannot provide that much to incentivize stocks any higher, thus risk-appetite is muted and the buck may continue to lose based on the fact that the American economy is indeed slower and the Fed's ability to satisfy anyone is in question," Perez said.

Investors are waiting for the release of minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, where the central bank cut interest rates for the third time this year but signaled there would be no further reductions unless the economy takes a turn for the worse. "I expect some revelation of differing in opinion, perhaps you'll see mentions of concern that cutting interest rates any further leaves them with very little room to cut if signs of a recessionary economy manifest themselves," Perez said.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was 0.12% weaker on the day. Elsewhere, the Australian dollar fell after minutes from a Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting showed central bankers considered cutting rates this month. The Aussie, however, recovered to trade up 0.19% against the greenback.

Sterling was 0.08% weaker but close to a six-month high against the U.S. dollar as traders remained broadly of the view that the ruling Conservative Party will get a majority in Britain's parliament following the election next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

