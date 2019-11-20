International Development News
Emirates orders 30 Boeing 787, reduces 777X order to 126 jets

Emirates unveiled a $9 billion order for 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners on Wednesday, paving the way for a 16% reduction in orders for the delayed 777X airliner to 126 aircraft following intense last-minute talks during the Dubai Airshow.

The order shake-up completes a fleet review at the host chairman carrier that also saw Europe's Airbus leave the largest Middle East air show with a mixed result in wide-body orders from the world's largest buyer of wide-body long-haul jets.

Emirates tentatively ordered 40 Dreamliners in 2017 but "tough" talks to finalise the order this week had hinged on negotiations over the fate of a massive separate order for 150 777X after the latter ran into delays.

