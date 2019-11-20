International Development News
Development News Edition

Mark Taylor to head Cognizant Interactive

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 23:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 23:06 IST
Mark Taylor to head Cognizant Interactive
Image Credit: Wikipedia

US-based IT major Cognizant has named Mark Taylor as the head of Cognizant Interactive. In an email to employees, Cognizant Digital Business President Malcolm Frank said Taylor has joined as the new Senior Vice President and Global Practice Leader of Cognizant Interactive.

Taylor joins the company from Capgemini, where he most recently served as Global Customer Engagement Lead. He will be based out of the Hudson Yards office in New York and will report to Frank. According to Cognizant website, Interactive brings together five key capabilities to deliver a suite of offerings, including strategy and design, content, marketing and social as well as platforms and technology.

Taylor brings decades of industry expertise across a variety of sectors, particularly in consumer products, retail and financial services. Mark's career-long passion for the customer will be invaluable as Cognizant helps clients transform their customer relationships from the old world of marketing to the new world of customised consumer experiences, Frank said.

"Our positive performance and growth in the Interactive practice is a testament to the strong leadership and commitment provided by Deepthi Prakash and Santhosh Sreemushta. Both will now report to Mark and continue to develop our strategy and profit and loss (P&L) management in the practice," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

Salesforce Service Cloud to integrate Amazon Connect to enhance customer service

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Third Israeli election looms as Netanyahu challenger fails to form gov't

Israel moved closer towards holding its third election in less than a year on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus main challenger failed to form a government.Benny Gantzs announcement that he would not meet a midnight deadli...

UPDATE 1-Queen Elizabeth presents naturalist Attenborough with award for ocean pollution fight

Queen Elizabeth presented broadcaster David Attenborough with an award on Wednesday for his hit BBC nature series Blue Planet II, which raised public awareness around the world of the danger of plastic pollution in oceans. Attenborough, who...

UPDATE 2-UK's Johnson raises prospect of multi-billion pound payroll tax cut

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he planned a multi-billion-pound tax cut if he wins an election on Dec. 12, by raising the amount of earnings exempt from social security payments. The two main political parties are sh...

Will provide Maharashtra a stable government: Chavan after Cong-NCP meet

The Congress-NCP alliance on Wednesday gave its most categorical indication about joining hands with arch rival Shiv Sena, with former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan expressing confidence of forming a stable government soon in the state a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019