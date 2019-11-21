International Development News
Development News Edition

Sri Lankan court drops corruption charges against Prez Gotabhaya, orders lifting of his travel ban

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 14:17 IST
Sri Lankan court drops corruption charges against Prez Gotabhaya, orders lifting of his travel ban

Sri Lanka's newly-elected President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa was on Thursday absolved of all corruption charges linked to the embezzlement of nearly USD 185,000 by a high court which also lifted the overseas travel ban on him and released his impounded passport. Rajapaksa, 70, stormed to victory on Sunday in the presidential election, trouncing his nearest rival Sajith Premadasa by a margin of over 13 lakh votes - 52.25 per cent of votes polled against 41.99 per cent.

The former defence secretary, who is credited with helping end the island nation's long civil war against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), is the seventh Sri Lankan President. The Western province-based Permanent High Court Trial at Bar ordered the lifting of overseas travel ban imposed on Rajapaksa and told the Court Registrar to release the President's impounded passport.

Gotabhaya will embark on his first foreign tour with a visit to India on November 29 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Special High Court in September last year imposed a travel ban on Rajapaksa, the younger brother of former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa, and six others in a corruption case.

Appearing for the Attorney General on Thursday, Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris informed the court that as per the provisions of the Constitution no civil or criminal proceedings shall be instituted or continued against the President, and therefore requested the court to release the defendant from all charges, News First reported. The court decided to release President Rajapaksa from all indictments filed over the alleged misappropriation of Rs 33.9 million (around USD 185,000) in public funds for the construction of the D A Rajapaksa Memorial and Museum, it said.

The court also ordered that all the bondsmen who placed bonds on behalf of Rajapaksa to be released from their bonds. It ordered that the cash bonds placed with the court be released, the report said. Justices Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Champa Janaki Rajaratne ordered the prosecution to inform the court on or before January 9 on the measures to be taken regarding the remaining 6 defendants in the case.

In his swearing-in speech on Monday, Rajapaksa reached out to the jittery Tamil and Muslim minorities by promising to protect them, even though many of them did not vote for him. The new president also pledged to support the United Nation's sustainable development goals and make Sri Lanka one of the leading countries in sustainable development.

President Rajapaksa assured the people that professionalism and efficiency would become a cornerstone of his government and vowed not to tolerate corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Difficult to provide reservation in lateral recruitment: Govt

The Centre on Thursday said it is difficult and not viable to provide reservation in lateral entry of professionals in the government sector. Minister of State in the Prime Ministers Office PMO Jitendra Singh said lateral entry of professi...

No final decision yet on merger of UGC, AICTE: Nishank

No final decision has been taken yet on merger of University Grants Commission and All India Council of Technical Education, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Thursday.Till now no final decision has been taken on this issu...

Maha govt formation: Cong-NCP combine prepares contours of forging alliance with Sena

The Congress and the NCP on Thursday inched closer to form a government along with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra as they were thrashing out the nitty gritty of power sharing and finalising a common minimum programme to govern the politically-cru...

Shah accuses Congress of stalling Ayodhya judgement, keeping

Raking up the Ayodhya issue, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Congress of stalling the case in the Supreme Court. He also alleged that the Congress party kept the Kashmir problem hanging fire for 70 years in its greed to pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019