International Development News
Development News Edition

Ola to launch operations in London soon

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 18:05 IST
Ola to launch operations in London soon

Cab hailing platform Ola on Tuesday said it will soon begin its operations in London and has started onboarding licensed drivers in the region. Ola had received an operating licence from Transport for London (TfL) earlier this year.

"Ola has begun registering licenced drivers in London as it prepares to launch operations in the city...With this, over 50,000 licensed drivers will be able to join Ola and provide mobility services in London," a statement said. The Bengaluru-based firm had forayed into the UK with operations starting in Cardiff in August last year. It has expanded across Birmingham, Liverpool, Exeter, Reading, Bristol, Bath, Coventry, and Warwick in the UK.

"Today, we are inviting the tens of thousands of PHV drivers across London to register themselves on the Ola platform, as we prepare to launch in the city in the coming weeks. We have built a robust mobility platform for London which is fully compliant with TfL's high standards," Ola Head of International Simon Smith said. He added that the company has had constructive conversations with the authorities, drivers, and local communities in London over the past months.

"...(we) and look forward to contributing towards solving mobility issues in innovative and meaningful ways," he said. Ola's service is available in over 250 cities in India, Australia, New Zealand and the UK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Sena not a religion-based party, BJP spoiled it: NCP leader Nawab Malik

Stating that Shiv Sena was not a religion-based party and originated to serve and fight for the rights of the people of Maharashtra, senior NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday said allying with the BJP had spoiled the party. Addressing media ...

RBI deputy governor red-flags rising stress in Mudra loans

Reserve Bank deputy governor MK Jain on Tuesday warned bankers about the growing stress in Mudra loans, which has crossed more than Rs 3.21 lakh crore RPT crore system-wide and asked them to monitor such loans closely as unsustainable credi...

The post of constitutional head of Bengal is seriously

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the TMC government in the state, on Tuesday hit out at it saying the post of the constitutional head of the state has been seriously compromised. The situation is unpr...

Governor is a nominated post. We never had any problem with

Governor is a nominated post. We never had any problem withprevious governors. It needs to be seen who is responsible forthe situation Mamata on Dhankhar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019