Likee collaborates with Telugu movie Raja Varu-Rani Garu; launches a new app function 'FaceFace'

Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has joined hands with the upcoming Telugu movie Raja Varu - Rani Garu which is releasing on November 29.

Likee influencers with movie star cast. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has joined hands with the upcoming Telugu movie Raja Varu - Rani Garu which is releasing on November 29. The platform also announced launch of exciting new app function, FaceFace which utilizes Likee's mature AI technology.

As part of the film collaboration, an exclusive preview of the movie was organized for Likee users on November 23. The preview was attended by actor and the actress of the movie: Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak who engaged with 30 Likee's influencers. The event witnessed lead Star casts of the Telugu movie enjoying and having great fun posing for pictures.

The FaceFace function combines the contours of the user's face with the popular video content, allowing users to transform themselves into a character in the video. Users can recreate any movie or video scenes with just one-click shots and become part of that scene. The new function allows users to make entertaining content and maximize engagement among their family and followers on Likee.

With the help of FaceFace feature, users can now create content utilizing existing library of videos already available on the app. Users can click the 'More' icon in the upper right corner of the video material preview page to upload the material template through the 'Upload Material' portal. Likee technical team will review and check the video material thoroughly and approve only suitable and acceptable templates for publishing.

Likee is available in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. In 2019, Likee had also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign. The campaign saw more than one lakh Indians participating in celebrating India's 73rd Independence Day.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

