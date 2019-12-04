Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Johnson stresses US ties in Huawei decision

  • PTI
  • |
  • Watford
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 21:50 IST
UK's Johnson stresses US ties in Huawei decision
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday emphasized the importance of intelligence ties with the United States in Britain's decision on whether to exclude Chinese firm Huawei from building new 5G networks. Washington has been pressuring Europe, including Britain, to exclude the firm because it argues Huawei has close ties to the Chinese government and its equipment could be used to spy for Beijing.

Britain has repeatedly delayed a decision and none is expected before the election on December 12, when Johnson's Conservatives are hoping to be re-elected. "I don't want this country to be unnecessarily hostile to investment from overseas," Johnson told reporters after a NATO summit in Watford, north of London, which included talks with US President Donald Trump.

"On the other hand we cannot prejudice our vital national security interests, nor can we prejudice our ability to cooperate with other Five Eyes security partners. "That will be the key criterion that informs our decision about Huawei."

The Five Eyes intelligence community includes Australia, Britain, New Zealand, and the United States. Johnson added: "We're going to make a decision and we're going to make it based on the paramount importance of protecting our critical national infrastructure and also protecting our Five Eyes relationships."

Last week Germany said it planned to tighten rules on non-EU takeovers of its high-tech firms, following concern about acquisitions by Chinese companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street bounces on trade deal hopes

Wall Streets main indexes looked set to break a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, following a report that the United States and China were moving closer to signing a phase one trade deal. Washington and Beijing are getting close to agre...

Onion to be imported from Egypt, Turkey to control prices:

Onion will be imported from Egypt and Turkey to improve the domestic supply of the staple and control its prices, the Assam assembly was informed on Wednesday. During a discussion on sky-rocketing prices of essential commodities, Congress ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Kenyas marathon queen Keitany still hungry for more titlesKenyas three-time London Marathon champion, Mary Keitany, said on Wednesday she still has enough energy to win in major races in...

Citizenship Amendment Bill will make India Israel: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi said here on Wednesday that the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB if implemented will make India Israel, which is known for discrimination. The Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB in itself sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019