Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

  • PTI
  • Newyork
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 11:32 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 11:32 IST
NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BORN Group (www.borngroup.com), a leading digital transformation agency with a focus on customer experience and enterprise commerce solutions, has been acquired by global technology and services firm Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Founded in 2011, a private equity firm True North and Zodius Capital, a growth capital and build-out investor, set forth to create a new-age marketing agency that helped brands adapt to the digital economy. Their vehicle, BORN, grew out of a combination of two acquired firms, Group FMG, a content production house and a NY-based marketing boutique specialized in creative design, Pod1. Since then, BORN has experienced exceptional growth with operations in 8 countries serving over 40 end markets working with a range of enterprise clients. The company is widely recognized and award winning and serves a roster of clients who seek enterprise commerce and experience management solutions.

Tech Mahindra Ltd. (NSE: TECHM) is a giant in its own right with 131,500+ professionals who speak 18 languages, across 90 countries, serving 946 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Their solutions cover areas like ITO, BPO, business consulting services and digital technologies. Their expansive portfolio of businesses include; Bio, Pininfarina, Target Group, HCigroup, Comviva, and Mad*Pow, amongst others.

Dilip Keshu, CEO of BORN said, "I promised my clients, shareholders, partners and employees to live up to a simple adage - Onwards. Upwards. I am happy to have delivered on that promise. We have grown exponentially and the time has come for us to go from 8 countries to 90, from 10 specialisms to 30, and continue our journey as a transformative agency that will be remembered as being bold, authentic and beautiful."

Sandeep Kulkarni, COO & CFO said, "BORN's unique combination of Art & Science has made the journey so far a 'Roxette joyride.' The acquisition of Tech M provides an exciting opportunity to scale and we look forward the future."

CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, "We're delighted to welcome BORN Group to the Tech Mahindra family. The acquisition reinforces Tech Mahindra's focus on Digital and enhances our expertise in the Creative, Content and Commerce space and establishes us as a significant player in the rapidly growing Electronic and Mobile Commerce segment globally."

Ritesh Idnani, President, Tech Mahindra, said, "The acquisition deepens our global presence and capabilities in end-to-end Digital Customer Experience services including design, transformation and execution. This marks an important milestone in Tech Mahindra's Digital journey, and together, our ambition is to leverage synergies across both organizations to deliver NxtGenDigital Content and Commerce experiences to our customers across the globe."

BORN is the latest acquisition to Tech Mahindra's portfolio of innovative and strategic digital solution agencies. BORN will continue to operate as an independent entity under the Mahindra Group umbrella and looks forward to continuing their path of success, together.

For more information, please reach out to Mackenzie Johnson, Marketing and Partnerships Manager at BORN Group, mackenzie.johnson@borngroup.com.

About BORN:

Connecting creative, content and commerce, BORN is an award winning, global agency that helps brands with digital transformation.

BORN is a global agency and the most awarded in its class. It produces unique brand experiences by connecting ten specialisms that serve as the foundation of the digital economy: creative design, content production, commerce enablement, conversions (visitors to customers), cloud technology, cognition (analytics), cohesion (integrating all the systems), consulting and completeness (connecting brand experiences) across all channels (360 experiences).

About Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™. We are a USD 4.9 billion company with 131,500+ professionals across 90 countries, helping 946 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is the highest ranked Non-U.S. company in the Forbes Global Digital 100 list (2018) and in the Forbes Fab 50 companies in Asia (2018).

We are part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and vacation ownership.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039746/BORN_Group_Tech_Mahindra.jpg

