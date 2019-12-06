Garmin plans to open 10 stores in tier-1 cities

Technology firm Garmin India plans to open 10 more brand stores in tier-I cities, a company official said on Friday. The company at present has a store each in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, Garmin India National Sales Manager Ali Rizvi said.

Rizvi was here for the launch of two new GPS-enabled smartwatches priced between Rs 32,590 and Rs 37,490. "We see growth in our wearables business in India. Looking at that, we have plans to set up another 10 more such outlets in tier-I cities like Mumbai, Chennai etc," he said without sharing any timeline for the plan.

Speaking about the products, he said, Venu and vivoactive 4 have been launched with enhanced health and wellness monitoring features for customers. Venu and vivoactive 4 come with the broadest available range of all-day health monitoring features like advanced sleep with Pulse Ox, new respiration tracking, abnormal heart-rate alerts, menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking with relax reminders, new hydration tracking and new breathwork activities, among others, he said.

"The watch not only tracks your physical movements but also keeps a tracks of your sleep with the advanced sleep monitoring that estimates the light, deep and REM stages of sleep. Upon awakening, users can review their sleep stats in Garmin Connect to see whether they are getting the quality sleep they need to feel rested and recharged the next day," a company statement quoted Rizvi as saying.

