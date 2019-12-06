Left Menu
Development News Edition

Garmin plans to open 10 stores in tier-1 cities

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 17:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 17:47 IST
Garmin plans to open 10 stores in tier-1 cities

Technology firm Garmin India plans to open 10 more brand stores in tier-I cities, a company official said on Friday. The company at present has a store each in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, Garmin India National Sales Manager Ali Rizvi said.

Rizvi was here for the launch of two new GPS-enabled smartwatches priced between Rs 32,590 and Rs 37,490. "We see growth in our wearables business in India. Looking at that, we have plans to set up another 10 more such outlets in tier-I cities like Mumbai, Chennai etc," he said without sharing any timeline for the plan.

Speaking about the products, he said, Venu and vivoactive 4 have been launched with enhanced health and wellness monitoring features for customers. Venu and vivoactive 4 come with the broadest available range of all-day health monitoring features like advanced sleep with Pulse Ox, new respiration tracking, abnormal heart-rate alerts, menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking with relax reminders, new hydration tracking and new breathwork activities, among others, he said.

"The watch not only tracks your physical movements but also keeps a tracks of your sleep with the advanced sleep monitoring that estimates the light, deep and REM stages of sleep. Upon awakening, users can review their sleep stats in Garmin Connect to see whether they are getting the quality sleep they need to feel rested and recharged the next day," a company statement quoted Rizvi as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Dhanush starrer 'Rowdy Baby' among top 10 viewed videos globally

Rowdy Baby, an instant hit from Dhanush-Sai Pallavi starrer Maari 2, has broken into YouTubes top 10 list of the most viewed videos globally, announced the company on Friday. The video, which ranks first on the YouTubes most trending music ...

UPDATE 2-Iraqi cleric says no foreign meddling to choose new PM, in nod to Iran

Iraqs top Shiite Muslim cleric said on Friday that a new prime minister must be chosen without foreign interference in an apparent nod to Iranian dominance in the country a week after incumbent Adel Abdul Mahdi said he would resign. Grand A...

UPDATE 2-UK's Labour leader says leaked report exposes PM Johnson's Brexit "fraud"

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons deal to leave the European Union will be highly disruptive to Northern Irelands economy and threaten its exporters, according to a confidential government document published by the opposition Labour Party on Fr...

India win toss, elect to field against West Indies in first T20

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field against the West Indies in the first T20I here on Friday. TeamsIndia Playing XI Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohlic, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pantw, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019