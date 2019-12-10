Left Menu
Thomas Cook India registers significant 21 per cent growth in demand from the Honeymoon segment

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, India's leading integrated travel and related financial services company, has witnessed a significant 21% increase in demand for honeymoon travel and hence in a strategic initiative to target this high growth segment, has launched a series of cutting edge products

  • ANI
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:09 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:09 IST
Thomas Cook logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, India's leading integrated travel and related financial services company, has witnessed a significant 21% increase in demand for honeymoon travel and hence in a strategic initiative to target this high growth segment, has launched a series of cutting edge products: - Exciting Acti-Moon and Mini-Moon tours to address millennials- India's new-age travel-hungry segment

- Love is in the Air, unique escorted honeymoon packages for Middle India's first-time travellers - Luxury Honeymoons, tailor-made itineraries with exceptional experiences

With adventure activities topping the list of India's millennials, Thomas Cook India has launched its engaging Acti-Moons, with off-the-beaten-track, adrenaline-infused experiences including, jungle lodge stays and trekking in Malaysia, shark cage diving and bungee jumping in South Africa, black water rafting and zorbing in New Zealand, sky diving at Yas Island's Clymb; self-drives along Australia's iconic Great Ocean Road or the scenic route from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara; Singapore's Mac Ritchie Tree Top trek; canyoning and downhill biking in the Reunion Island; kayaking amidst Abu Dhabi's mangroves; kite surfing in the Philippines, archery sessions in Bhutan, snorkelling and an underwater sea walk in the Andamans. For India's working millennials, short on time due to work commitments, Thomas Cook India's Mini-Moons offer a perfect mini-honeymoon! These customised romantic escapades offer domestic and short-haul destinations like Indonesia, Malaysia, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam-Cambodia-Laos and Oman. Special inclusions are yoga-Ayurveda sessions and cooking classes in Kerala, an authentic hot stone bath experience in Bhutan, an exhilarating ride on the Bali Swing, special floating breakfast in Indonesia, sunset dinners in Greece, whale-watching in Sri Lanka, among others.

With social media powering the demand for brag-worthy experiences, Thomas Cook India's customised Luxury Honeymoon itineraries include indulgent elements like a private yachting in Italy, an exclusive stay in a historic chateau in France or a snow-igloo in Finland to witness the Northern Lights, geothermal spa-wellness therapy in Jeju/New Zealand/Fiji, private island dining experiences in Australia, jeep safaris in Jaisalmer/Thekkady, a Grand Canyon self-drive with breathtaking sunsets from the Canyon's rim, etc. Middle India's tier II & III markets are driving India's honeymoon travel growth story. With a majority of young couples being first-time international travellers, Thomas Cook India's Love is in the Air group escorted packages provide the reassurance of an accompanying Tour Manager, the comfort of Indian co-travellers and home-cooked Indian cuisine on tour. While ensuring privacy, the tours include special add-ons such as candle-light dinners, couple spa-wellness experiences, complimentary wine and chocolates, souvenirs, etc.

India's favourite honeymoon destinations of Switzerland, France, Italy, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mauritius, Maldives and Australia-New Zealand are seeing strong competition from fresh new locales like the Reunion Island, Hawaii, French Polynesia (Tahiti, Bora Bora), Oman, South America (Brazil, Peru, Argentina), and exotic islands like South Korea's Jeju Island and Seychelles. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head-Holidays, M.I.C.E & Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, said, "At Thomas Cook India, honeymoon travel is seeing a 21% surge in demand and to capitalise on this high growth segment, we've launched exciting and unique products. Our Acti-Moons and Mini-Moons have been conceptualised to attract India's Millennials by working around their hectic work schedules with a short break post the wedding and high octane experiences."

"To bring reassurance to Middle India's first time international travellers, our unique escorted honeymoon packages 'Love is in the Air' include an expert Thomas Cook India Tour Manager along with the comfort of Indian co-travellers and Indian cuisine on tour. And for a truly once-in-a-lifetime indulgent honeymoon, our Luxury Honeymoons offer exclusive tailor-made experiences and exotic destinations," he added. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

