Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Pound slips on UK poll projections, dollar awaits Fed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 09:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 09:17 IST
FOREX-Pound slips on UK poll projections, dollar awaits Fed
Image Credit: Pixabay

The British pound slipped early on Wednesday after a poll showed a narrowing lead for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party in an election scheduled for later in the week, while U.S. dollar movement looked to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

Investors were also focusing on whether U.S. President Donald Trump will impose tariffs on nearly $160 billion worth of Chinese consumer goods from Dec. 15. Investors have generally believed the U.S. tariffs would be at least postponed to salvage a trade deal with China.

"It is calmness before storm. Markets have long believed the additional tariffs will be avoided," said Ayako Sera, market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank. Sterling fell to as low as $1.3107 and last stood down 0.1% at $1.3140, giving back about a cent after hitting an 8 1/2-month high of $1.3215 on Tuesday.

It also slipped to 0.8449 pound per euro, off its 2 1/2-year high of 0.8394 touched earlier this week. On the yen, it changed hands at 142.79 yen, down from Tuesday's seven-month high around 143.39. A closely watched model from pollsters YouGov showed Britain's prime minister is on course to win a majority of 28 in parliament at Thursday's election, down sharply from a forecast of 68 last month.

The pound had rallied for the past couple of months on rising expectations that Johnson will secure an outright majority in parliament after a Dec. 12 election to end Britain's political paralysis over Brexit since 2016. The dollar was traded at 108.74 yen, flat in early Asia after a gain of 0.15% the previous day.

It drew firmness from a Wall Street Journal report of officials from both the United States and China saying the groundwork was being laid to push back the tariff deadline. The White House's top economic and trade advisers are expected to meet in coming days with Trump over that decision, one person briefed on the situation said.

"With regards to both the U.K. election and U.S.-China talks, markets have been leaning towards optimism recently. Therefore we need to be careful about market reactions if those expectations do not materialize," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of foreign exchange at Societe Generale. Economic uncertainty stemming from the U.S.-China trade war has prompted the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates three times this year. It is almost unanimously expected to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.

Fed Policymakers' updated projections for the U.S. economy and interest rates will be the main focus to assess whether they think the rate cuts so far are enough to keep the economy rolling for another year. The euro stood at $1.1094, having risen 0.23% on Tuesday after the ZEW research institute's monthly gauge on economic morale among German investors showed improvement far beyond that of December.

The index rose to near a two-year high of 10.7 from -2.1 a month earlier, exceeding even the highest forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, aided by an unexpected rise in October exports boosting hope for an upturn in Europe's biggest economy. The euro's strength helped to push down the dollar index to 97.496, not far from a one-month low of 97.350 touched on Friday.

The New Zealand dollar slipped 0.3% to $0.6526 as profit-taking overshadowed upbeat data and the promise of fiscal stimulus by Wellington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Focus squarely on Trump as Dec 15 tariffs loom in US-China trade war

U.S. President Donald Trump has days to decide whether to impose tariffs on nearly 160 billion in Chinese consumer goods just weeks before Christmas, a move that could be unwelcome in both the United States and China. The White Houses top e...

Suicide bomber detonates explosives outside main U.S. base in Afghanistan

A suicide bomber detonated explosives outside the United States main Bagram military base in Afghanistan on Wednesday, Afghan and NATO officials said.There were no U.S. or coalition casualties, but a medical base being built for locals was ...

Robinson's 10 treys lift Heat to OT win over Hawks

Duncan Robinson bombed in his ninth 3-pointer of the game 17 seconds into overtime, then added a 10th later in the extra session as the host Miami Heat outlasted the Atlanta Hawks 135-121 on Tuesday night. Five players had career nights in ...

Qatar hits metro milestone ahead of World Cup

Doha, Dec 11 AFP Qatar fully opened its new metro network on Tuesday in a major infrastructure milestone ahead of the football World Cup Doha will host in 2022. The railway was opened just in time for the Club World Cup football tournament ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019