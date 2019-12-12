Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 6-Fed keeps interest rates on hold amid 'favorable' economic outlook

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 02:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 02:56 IST
WRAPUP 6-Fed keeps interest rates on hold amid 'favorable' economic outlook

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday held interest rates steady and signaled borrowing costs are likely to remain unchanged indefinitely, with moderate economic growth and low unemployment expected to continue through next year's presidential election. "Our economic outlook remains a favorable one, despite global developments and ongoing risks," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a news conference following the U.S. central bank's decision to leave its benchmark overnight lending rate in its current target range between 1.50% and 1.75%.

"We believe monetary policy is well-positioned to serve the American people by supporting continued economic growth, a strong job market and inflation near our 2% goal," Powell said. New economic projections released by the Fed showed a solid majority of 13 of 17 policymakers foresee no change in interest rates until at least 2021. The other four saw a single rate hike next year, a view at odds with investors' expectations for a single rate cut.

Notably, no policymakers suggested lower rates would be appropriate next year, a sign the Fed feels it has engineered a "soft landing" after a volatile year in which recession risks rose, the U.S. bond yield curve inverted, and trade policy disrupted markets. Still, the Fed noted, global risks warrant monitoring in the midst of an ongoing U.S.-China trade war, and inflation remains muted.

And given that inflation is lower than the Fed wants despite unemployment near a 50-year low, the handful of policymakers expecting higher rates may find it a hard sell. Overall, policymakers see the unemployment rate, currently 3.5%, staying below their estimate of a sustainable level in the long run for another three years, even as most expect inflation by then to end up at, or just a little above, the 2% target, the new projections showed.

"I think we’ve learned that unemployment can remain at quite low levels for an extended period of time without unwarranted upward pressure on inflation," Powell said. Compared to the 1990s, he said, when the Fed cut rates as an insurance policy against a recession and then raised them again to prevent a tight labor market from fueling unwanted price rises, today "the need for rate increases is less."

Indeed, the projections also showed policymakers as a group expect interest rates to remain accommodative - that is, below the 2.5% they estimate neither stimulates nor restricts economic growth - through at least 2022. U.S. stocks rallied modestly after the decision, which had been widely anticipated by investors. The benchmark S&P 500 index, which was largely flat when the Fed announced its policy decision, closed up about 0.3%.

Yields on U.S. Treasury securities fell in afternoon trading, with the 10-year note last yielding 1.79%. The dollar slid to a four-month low against a basket of major trading partner currencies. There were no dissents to the policy statement, the first without opposition since the April 30-May 1 meeting.

MATERIAL CHANGE After the Fed's October policy meeting, Powell said it would take a "material" change in the economic outlook for the central bank to change rates again, language he repeated on Wednesday, but didn't elaborate on. The Fed cut rates three times this year, including in October, "strong measures" that Powell said will take some time to fully show up in the economy.

"It's 'steady as she goes' from the Fed today – the statement provided little groundbreaking news on the path of monetary policy," Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede Trust Co, said in a statement. "The prevailing message out of today's meeting is that the Fed remains on hold, barring any material upside surprises for inflation," Pride said.

The quarterly economic projections released on Wednesday showed little change from those in September, as policymakers sketched out an economy they feel has skirted recession risks and is poised to grow close to trend for several years more. A reference in the October policy statement to "uncertainties" about the economic outlook was dropped on Wednesday.

U.S. gross domestic product at the median is projected to grow 2% next year and 1.9% in 2021. Unemployment is seen staying at its current level of 3.5% through next year, rising to 3.6% in 2021. In a demonstration of the disconnect between that low level of unemployment and inflation, the pace of prices increases is expected to rise only to 1.9% next year.

The economy will be a central issue in U.S. President Donald Trump's reelection campaign against a Democratic challenger likely to call for different economic policies. Trump repeatedly criticized the Fed this year for not cutting rates faster and deeper. The Fed's forecasts offered little obvious fodder for either of the major political parties, with the economy largely seen performing as it has - far short of the 3% annual growth Trump promised to produce, but also with historically low rates of unemployment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

COP25: Science unequivocal on urgency to act, UN General Assembly President says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US welcomes Hafiz Saeed's indictment on terror funding, urges Pak for expeditious trial

The United States on Wednesday welcomed the indictment of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, founder of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT and mastermind of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and urged Pakistan to ensure an expeditious trial in tandem with its obli...

Blue Jackets rookie Bemstrom out 6-8 weeks

Columbus Blue Jackets rookie center Emil Bemstrom is expected to be sidelined six-to-eight weeks due to a dislocated rib and broken cartilage, the team announced Wednesday. Bemstrom sustained the injury during the Blue Jackets 4-1 loss agai...

Honduras lawmakers urge president to shut down anti-corruption body

Honduran lawmakers allied with President Juan Orlando Hernandez have voted against renewing an agreement with the Organization of American States OAS to extend the mandate of an anti-corruption body.The Mission to Support the Fight against ...

UPDATE 1-About 70 soldiers killed in attack on Niger military camp - sources

About 70 soldiers were killed in an attack on a military camp in Niger near the border with Mali on Tuesday evening, four security sources told Reuters, in the deadliest raid against the Nigerien military in living memory.Islamist militants...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019