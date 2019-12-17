Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK financial system seen as resilient to Brexit, trade wars

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 00:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 00:03 IST
UK financial system seen as resilient to Brexit, trade wars
Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's financial sector can withstand large shocks and disruptions, whether from a disorderly Brexit or a deterioration in global trade wars, the Bank of England said Monday. In a set of reports and surveys, the central bank said it found that the country's banks are strong enough to withstand a deep, global recession and market turmoil.

"The core of the U.K. financial system — including banks, dealers and insurance companies — is resilient to, and prepared for, the wide range of U.K. economic and financial shocks that could be associated with a worst-case disorderly Brexit," said the authors of the bank's Financial Stability Report. Last week's general election, in which Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party won a majority, means Brexit is almost certain to go ahead. Johnson has agreed with the EU on a withdrawal deal, with an exit expected by Jan 31.

But the ultimate nature of Britain's relations with the European Union and major trading partners has yet to be agreed on, meaning there is still a risk of a disorderly exit. Meanwhile, other major risks continue to linger, like the tariffs disputes that the United States has been waging against top trading partners.

In a biannual survey of investors' views of risks, the Bank of England found that confidence in the stability of the financial system remains stable. But they found that politics - like the impasse over Brexit that has market Britain this year - was considered the top risk, along with cyberattacks and geopolitical events, like the trade war or conflicts around the world. The surveys and reports were carried out before last Thursday's election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Siddle called into Australia squad for second NZ test

Pace bowler Peter Siddle has been brought into Australias squad in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood for the second test against New Zealand on what is expected to be a benign Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG pitch.Hazlewood suffered a low-gr...

Beal leads Wizards past Pistons to end skid

Bradley Beal poured in 35 points and dished out 10 assists and the Washington Wizards snapped a four-game losing streak by pulling away from the host Detroit Pistons 133-119 on Monday. Isaiah Thomas, who missed the previous five games with ...

Blue Jackets stop Caps' road streak with shutout

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 3-0 Monday night. Eric Robinson also tallied for the Blue Jackets, who have won six of their past seve...

Acciari's first hat trick takes Panthers past Senators

Noel Acciari, who had never produced a multi-goal game in his NHL career, posted a hat trick to lead the Florida Panthers to a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night in Sunrise, Fla. Jonathan Huberdeau added a career-high four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019