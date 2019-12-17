Left Menu
Axiscades wins key engagement with Airbus

Engineering technology solutions company Axiscades said on Tuesday it has been selected by Airbus to work on fuselage, product development and customer support services across different Airbus locations.

The company has 14 engineering centres worldwide including north America, Europe and Asia. Image Credit: ANI

Engineering technology solutions company Axiscades said on Tuesday it has been selected by Airbus to work on fuselage, product development and customer support services across different Airbus locations. This is the third time Airbus has selected Axiscades for critical engineering services. The contract was won among stiff global competition across major engineering services firms.

Since its incubation in 2011, the Axiscades and Airbus engagement has evolved to cater to increasingly crucial projects with the aerospace major. Over the past few years, the company has been investing heavily in catering to new trends in the industry and has been delivering cutting edge services spanning different areas of aerospace engineering.

"Several trends have been redefining how aircraft are designed and built and we have been able to adapt and build working cases that can be deployed onsite and off," said Axiscades Chairman David Bradley. "We have worked hard to build a responsive model that not just brings value, but lowers the cost of production," he said.

Axiscades caters to the needs of aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive, energy, medical and healthcare sectors. The company has more than 2,300 engineers worldwide, offers solutions in mechanical engineering, embedded software and hardware, system integration, manufacturing and aftermarket solutions across domains addressing every stage of product lifecycle development.

Axiscades has 14 engineering centres worldwide including North America, Europe and Asia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

