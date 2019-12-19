BoE says third-party supplier misused bank's audio feed

Bank of England said on Wednesday that a third-party supplier accessed the audio feed of some of its press conferences without consent.

The third-party supplier, whom Bank of England did not name, had been misusing the audio feed since earlier this year, the bank said in a statement.

"This wholly unacceptable use of the audio feed was without the Bank's knowledge or consent, and is being investigated further," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.