Equity indices marginally lower, Yes Bank falls by 2.8 pc

Equity benchmark indices were in the negative zone amid uncertainty in global markets after the US House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power.

Yes Bank was down by 2.78 pc on Thursday morning at Rs 45.45 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices were in the negative zone amid uncertainty in global markets after the US House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 61 points to 41,497 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 18 points at 12,204. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty bank, financial service, IT, metal and realty in the red.

Among stocks, Yes Bank lost by 2.78 per cent to trade at Rs 45.45 per share. ICICI Bank fell by 1.1 per cent and IndusInd Bank by 0.8 per cent. Metal major like Tata Steel and Hindalco too were down by about 1 per cent. The other losers included Grasim, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy's GAIL and HDFC. However, those which showed some gains were Bharti Infratel, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors.

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mixed and gold edged higher as the US House of Representatives voted to impeach Republican US President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Asian shares pulled back from a one-and-a-half year peak as investors booked profits ahead of holiday trade and awaited further data on the state of the global economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan briefly touched the highest since June 2018 but then fell by 0.2 per cent while Chinese shares drifted 0.06 per cent lower. Japan's Nikkei was down by 0.3 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 0.67 per cent. (ANI)

