Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar barely flinches after Trump impeachment, Aussie jumps on solid jobs data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 11:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 11:14 IST
FOREX-Dollar barely flinches after Trump impeachment, Aussie jumps on solid jobs data
Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar took U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment in stride on Thursday while its Australian counterpart rallied after a surprise fall in the country's unemployment rate. The British pound remained under pressure on renewed fears of a chaotic exit from the European Union. It was last at $1.3081 after sliding nearly 2% in as many days.

Dollar traders were sanguine after a majority of lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump. The dollar was a shade firmer against the safe-haven yen at 109.56. An index that tracks the dollar against six major currencies hovered at 97.347, not far from a six-day high of 97.475 touched on Wednesday.

"It is unlikely that the Senate will support the motion when it votes in January, as is required to remove Trump from office," ANZ economists wrote in a note. The Aussie climbed as high as $0.6883 after the robust jobs data suggested the country's labor market might have enough life in it to lessen the need for more interest rate cuts. It was last at $0.6878.

In New Zealand, better-than-expected third-quarter economic growth data sent the kiwi bouncing off a one-week low at $0.6592. Risk sensitive currencies such as the Aussie and the kiwi started December on a firm footing after a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal and a landslide Conservative election win in the UK removed two major uncertainties hanging over markets.

However, fears have resurfaced this week as the specter of U.S.-led tariff war has not completely disappeared with traders awaiting more details on the "phase one" deal with Beijing. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday that the United States may raise tariffs on European goods as it tries to shrink its chronic trade deficit with the continent, re-igniting worries of the prospects of the export-driven euro.

The euro held close to Wednesday's trough of $1.1109 against the dollar, shrugging off a better-than-expected survey of German business morale. It was last at $1.1126. "The most significant piece of news overnight has been the German December IFO survey, which... has shown evidence that the German economy may be in the process of pulling itself up by its boot straps," said Ray Attrill, Sydney-based head of forex strategy at National Australia Bank.

"Improvement in the German – and broader Eurozone – economy – is fundamental to our expectation for a softer U.S. dollar and stronger Euro next year." Markets will focus on interest rate decisions from the Bank of England, which is seen unlikely to change policy. At its previous meeting, two of the central bank's nine policymakers voted to cut interest rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Take back CAA, give employment to youth: Kejriwal urges Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday appealed to the central government to take back the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and ensure that employment should be given to the youth amid the protests against the legislation. Today, the...

PM Modi meets Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at Hyderabad House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at Hyderabad House. This is the third meeting between the two leaders in the last three years.Costa is on a two-day visit to India on an invitation extend...

UK election generates 15 million tweets

More than 15 million tweets were posted during the campaign leading up to Britains parliamentary election last week, election, up 66 on the previous election in 2017, Twitter said on Thursday.The Dec. 12 election, billed as the most importa...

The House of Rambhajos showcasing Jadau Jewellery at the Jaipur Jewellery Show

Jaipur Rajasthan India Dec 19 ANINewsVoir Renowned Jadau Jewellers from Jaipur, The House of Rambhajos, will be showcasing their range of fine jewellery at Jaipur Jewellery Show from the 20th to 23rd of December 2019 at the Jaipur Exhibitio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019