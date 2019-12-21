Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits high following trade progress, upbeat data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 01:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 01:26 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits high following trade progress, upbeat data

The S&P 500 hit a record high for a seventh straight session on Friday, as continued optimism on resolving the U.S.-China trade war and strength in domestic consumer spending lifted sentiment.

President Donald Trump claimed progress on issues from trade to North Korea and Hong Kong after speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping, dispelling fears of another escalation in the trade dispute. "This time of year tends to be a tailwind for the market," said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital Associates in Greenwood, South Carolina, who helps manage about $950 million. "There's nothing obvious between now and the end of the year that would change the direction we're headed. So it's kind of a melt-up."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 121.6 points, or 0.43%, to 28,498.56, the S&P 500 gained 16.33 points, or 0.51%, to 3,221.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.41 points, or 0.41%, to 8,923.63. Consumer spending, a key to U.S. economic growth and a major focus for investors, rose 0.4% in November, adding to a string of upbeat data that have helped put behind recession fears, which dogged markets earlier this year.

Nike Inc was down 1% after the world's largest sportswear maker reported lower-than-expected growth in revenue from North America. Cruise operators were the top percentage gainers on the S&P 500, led by Carnival Corp which rose 7.1% after forecasting a 2020 profit largely above estimates.

U.S. Steel Corp tumbled 11.1% after the company said it expects a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss. Volume on U.S. exchanges so far was 4.80 billion shares.

"Quadruple witching," in which investors unwind positions in futures and options contracts before their expiration, may be helping to boost volume, Todd said. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.60-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.19-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 73 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 155 new highs and 31 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Two Malian troops, two civilians killed by roadside bombs

Two soldiers and two civilians have been killed and another six people injured in separate roadside-bomb attacks this week in volatile central Mali, local government and security officials said on Friday. The two civilian victims were women...

Expert committee report on 3 capitals duplication of Jagan Reddy's views: BJP's Lanka Dinakar

As GN Rao-led expert committee submitted a report recommending three capitals for Andhra Pradesh to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Friday said that the report is nothing new but simply a duplication of Redd...

Xi told Trump US interference harming Chinese interests: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart Donald Trump on Friday that US comments and actions regarding Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet are harming ties between the two economic giants, state media reported. In a phone con...

UPDATE 2-Facebook says media group used fake faces to push pro-Trump messages

Facebook Inc has taken action against a well-financed media network that used dozens of artificially generated faces to spread pro-Trump and anti-Chinese government messages, the company and outside researchers said on Friday. Researchers f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019