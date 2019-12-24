Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi puts in place stewardship code for mutual funds, AIFs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 19:25 IST
Sebi puts in place stewardship code for mutual funds, AIFs

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday put in place a mandatory "stewardship code" for mutual funds and all categories of alternative investment funds (AIFs) with regard to their investment in listed equities. Stewardship code is a principles-based framework that assists institutional investors in fulfilling their responsibilities to help them protect and enhance the value of their clients and beneficiaries. Adherence to the code by institutional investors also enhances the corporate governance of the investee companies.

The stewardship code will come into effect from the financial year beginning April 1, 2020, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular. Sebi along with Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) examined a proposal for introducing stewardship principles in India, which was approved by a sub-committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC-SC).

Pursuant to this, "it has been decided that all mutual funds and all categories of AIFs shall mandatorily follow the Stewardship Code ...in relation to their investment in listed equities," the regulator said. Under the stewardship code, every institutional investors need to formulate a comprehensive policy on the discharge of their stewardship responsibilities, publicly disclose it, review and update it periodically.

Besides, such investors need to have a clear policy on how they manage conflicts of interest in fulfilling their stewardship responsibilities and publicly disclose it. In addition, they are required to have a policy on continuous monitoring of their investee companies in respect of many aspects, including performance of the companies, corporate governance, strategy, risks among others.

Further, they are required to have a framework to identify the circumstances for active intervention in the investee companies and manner of such intervention. "The policy should also involve regular assessment of the outcomes of such intervention. Intervention should be considered even when a passive investment policy is followed or if the volume of investment is low, if the circumstances so demand," the regulator said.

Circumstances for intervention also include poor financial performance of the company, corporate governance related practices, remuneration, strategy, risks, leadership issues and litigation, Sebi said. Further, Sebi said and institutional investors need to put in place a comprehensive voting policy including details of mechanisms of voting, circumstances in which voting should be abstain and use of proxy voting, among others. The move is aimed at such investors taking their own voting decisions in the investee company after in-depth analysis rather than blindly supporting the management decisions.

Also, the regulator said that institutional investors should report periodically on their stewardship activities in an easy-to-understand format. Stewardship obligations are becoming more important today due to increased institutional investors ownership of various companies and a large portion of such institutional investors represent directly or indirectly public funds.

Globally, Britain was the first to recognise stewardship obligations way back in 2010, followed by Japan and Malaysia. In India, Sebi issued a circular in 2010 to mutual funds and asking them to disclose periodically how they vote on various resolutions and over the years strengthened mutual funds participations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean Christmas gift -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korean leader Kim Jong Uns warning of a Christmas gift, saying the United States would deal with it very successfully and that perhaps it would be a nice present.Well find out what th...

Sudan strikes deal with rebels, South Sudan talks drift

Juba, Dec 24 AFP Sudans new government agreed Tuesday to revive a long-dormant irrigation system in the countrys central farming region as the latest round of negotiations with rebel groups wrapped up in Juba. Progress between Khartoum and ...

Rahul, Priyanka stopped by police from entering Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday stopped by the police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The two had reques...

Cabinet approves signing of protocol to allow more airlines to operate between India and Switzerland

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved signing of the protocol to amend the air services agreement between India and Switzerland, which will allow more number of airlines to start flight operations between the two countries. It will provide enabli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019