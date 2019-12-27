Public comments invited for mandating BS-VI level emission norms for quadricycles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has invited suggestions and comments for the proposed amendment of Rule 115 to mandate BS-VI level emission norms for quadricycles from April 1 next year. A quadricycle is a four-wheeler, which is smaller and lighter than passenger car. The present emission norms for quadricycles are Bharat Stage IV.

The proposed emission limits in BS-VI are in line with Euro 5 mass emission guidelines which will be applicable from January 1, 2020, in Europe. Various testing, including those related to durability, will be as per Europe quadricycle norms. Threshold limits for emission pollutants, conformity of production frequency and sampling plan have been proposed. The government is gathering comments and suggestion on the draft notification before finalising it.

To tackle vehicular pollution, the government has asked automobile companies to upgrade to BS-VI emission norms April 2020 onwards. (ANI)

