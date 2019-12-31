Left Menu
Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders worth Rs 979 cr

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 10:49 IST
  • Created: 31-12-2019 10:45 IST
Kalpataru Limited Logo Image Credit: ANI

Kalpataru Power Transmission on Tuesday said that it has bagged orders worth approximately Rs 979 crore in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment and for railway electrification and gauge conversion. "Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL)... has secured new orders/notification of award of approximately Rs 979 crore. The company's international subsidiary secured new T&D projects in Europe," it said in a filing to BSE.

It also bagged orders from the country and Middle East in T&D business and engineering, procurement and construction projects for railway electrification and gauge conversion works in India, as per the filing. The shares of the company were trading at Rs 407.75 a piece on BSE in morning trade.

