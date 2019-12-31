Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders worth Rs 979 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission on Tuesday said that it has bagged orders worth approximately Rs 979 crore in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment and for railway electrification and gauge conversion. "Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL)... has secured new orders/notification of award of approximately Rs 979 crore. The company's international subsidiary secured new T&D projects in Europe," it said in a filing to BSE.

It also bagged orders from the country and Middle East in T&D business and engineering, procurement and construction projects for railway electrification and gauge conversion works in India, as per the filing. The shares of the company were trading at Rs 407.75 a piece on BSE in morning trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.