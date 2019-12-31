Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders worth Rs 979 cr
Kalpataru Power Transmission on Tuesday said that it has bagged orders worth approximately Rs 979 crore in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment and for railway electrification and gauge conversion. "Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL)... has secured new orders/notification of award of approximately Rs 979 crore. The company's international subsidiary secured new T&D projects in Europe," it said in a filing to BSE.
It also bagged orders from the country and Middle East in T&D business and engineering, procurement and construction projects for railway electrification and gauge conversion works in India, as per the filing. The shares of the company were trading at Rs 407.75 a piece on BSE in morning trade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd
- Kalpataru
- Europe
- India
- BSE
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Glenmark's Baddi manufacturing unit receives GMP certificate from European regulator
Indonesia hits European Union with WTO lawsuit over palm oil
MORNING BID EUROPE-Markets nearing record highs as year ends
UPDATE 1-European shares hit record as trade, Brexit fog clears
European shares hit record high, PMIs take spotlight