Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Optimism on trade and global growth knock dollar

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 21:34 IST
FOREX-Optimism on trade and global growth knock dollar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The euro, the pound and a clutch of trade-sensitive currencies rallied as the dollar slid to a six-month low on Tuesday, as investor confidence in global growth prospects and the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal spurred a risk-on move. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the first phase of an American trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House.

The dollar index was down 0.36% to 96.388, its fourth consecutive session in the red and its weakest level since July 1. The Phase 1 trade agreement, which was reached earlier in December, has reduced demand for the safe-haven currency, pulling the dollar down 1.92% in the last month. December's move has undone much of the dollar's strong 2019 thanks to the relative outperformance of the U.S. economy and a long period of uncertainty in the negotiations between Washington and Beijing.

"Weakness in the U.S. dollar towards the end of this year has coincided with the renewed expansion of the Fed's balance sheet and the paring back of pessimism over the outlook for global growth," MUFG analysts said. On the last trading day of the year, the dollar was up just 0.25% for 2019 compared to 4.4% in 2018. At the end of November, it was up 2.18% for the year. The shift also reflects investor bets that the dollar will weaken further in 2020.

"Everybody has been wanting to short the dollar. It has been the most frustrating trade of the year. I think for the most part, there's not a lot of resistance going back into that trade. If we look into the top 2020 calls for FX, it's going to be short the dollar," said Marvin Loh, senior global macro strategist at State Street Global Markets. Buoyant end-of-year sentiment encouraged investors to buy up currencies linked to trade and global growth, sending the Australian dollar, Chinese yuan and Scandinavian crowns to multi-month or multi-week highs against the greenback.

Investors' appetite for risk also helped drive the euro to $1.124, a five-month high. It was last trading 0.27% higher at $1.123. Signs that the euro zone economy may be stabilizing have lifted the common currency in recent weeks as investors unwound short positions.

Sterling hit two-week highs against the dollar, although the possibility of a 'no-deal' Brexit at the end of 2020 means the currency is still not close to where it was on Dec. 12, the day Prime Minister Boris Johnson won the British election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Maple Leafs sign D Holl to 3-year, $6M extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Justin Holl to a three-year extension on Tuesday worth 2 million per season. The 27-year-old has one goal and 10 assists through 38 games this season. In 51 career NHL games, he has registered three...

Farmers write to President, urge him to accord permission for

Farmers write to President, urge him to accord permission for mercy killing Amaravati, Dec 31 PTI Farmers of Amaravati on Tuesday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to accord permission for mercy killing as the Y S...

UPDATE 3-Warren warns 'democracy hangs in the balance' in New Year's Eve speech

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren sought to re-energize her White House campaign in a New Years Eve speech on Tuesday, warning that democracy hangs in the balance five weeks before nominating contests begin in early Februar...

Anti-CAA protesters face impromptu disruptions at PVR Saket

A group of people choosing to protest against recent changes in the citizenship law at Saket PVR Anupam in South Delhi on New Years eve, faced impromptu pro-CAA slogans from another group with a posse of policemen watching the unusual spect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019