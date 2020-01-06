Left Menu
Development News Edition

US-Iran standoff to pull down Indian equities: ICICI Pru

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 16:48 IST
US-Iran standoff to pull down Indian equities: ICICI Pru

The US-Iran standoff can pull down Indian equities and small caps are expected to be dominant investment themes in the markets, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said on Monday. The extent to which geo-political tension in the Middle East can hurt the domestic markets, however, cannot be predicted, the second largest asset manager's chief investment officer S Naren told reporters here.

The small cap segment is set to dominante the landscape for the next three to five years, after under-performing for two years, he added. The large caps are extremely over-valued at present making them a no-go area, despite the vital roles that the companies are playing, he said.

Naren said the house is maintaining its call on investments in the asset allocation, wherein schemes shift between debt and equity for the second consecutive year due to difficulties on the overall front. "We are in a moderate returns world till the (corporate) deleveraging is over and hence, we have created products like this," he said, speaking on the asset allocation product launched few years ago.

Debt schemes have given good returns in the recent years if one were to consider the tax benefits and the security because of low volatilities, Naren said. On concerns over debt schemes, where a few bets for the AMCs have gone awry, the company's managing director Nimesh Shah claimed that the company has not had any delayed repayment on its loans under the debt schemes for the last 21 years.

Naren said small caps are definitely a risk but advised investors to play the same to get handsome returns by staying invested for three to five years. In times of low credit growth, it is essential for investors to take such bets, he added. India is a stable economy with risk parameters like current account deficit, low credit growth and inflation being in the green, while the troubles are largely stemming from lacklustre uptick in factory output, which makes debt a profitable asset class, he said.

On the standoff in the Gulf region, he said nothing can be predicted for sure and all depends on the extent Iran reacts. Last year's drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil assets was presumed to be the trigger for a rally in crude but the same subsided in a week, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Japan looking at U-19 WC as a learning experience

Debutants Japan doesnt have any high expectations from the upcoming ICC U-19 World Cup and is only looking at the event as a learning experience said Japan Crickets Head of Operations Alan Curr. Later this month, Dhugal Bedingfields side wi...

Soccer-Germany's 1966 World Cup goalkeeper Tilkowski dies at 84

Former West Germany goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski, who played in the 1966 World Cup final against winners England, has died at the age of 84, his family told German media on Monday. That final featured one of the most controversial goals in foo...

Rallying-Terranova leads Dakar in Saudi Arabia as Alonso hits a rock

Argentine driver Orlando Terranova led the Dakar Rally after the second stage in Saudi Arabia on Monday while double Formula One champion Fernando Alonso smashed his Toyota on a rock and fell hours behind. Alonso was running fourth in his H...

Rupee slips 13 paise to 71.93 against US dollar on higher crude prices

The rupee plunged 13 paise to settle at 71.93 against the US currency on Monday, weighed down by the spike in global crude oil prices as escalating US-Iran tensions fanned fresh fears of conflict in the Middle East. Forex traders said growi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020