Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equities close in the green, Nifty realty gains by 1.9 pc

Equity benchmark indices trimmed most of the early gains on Tuesday but closed in the green with no new escalation in the Middle East.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 16:29 IST
Equities close in the green, Nifty realty gains by 1.9 pc
Metal major Vedanta gained by 3.6 pc on Tuesday at Rs 156.05 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices trimmed most of the early gains on Tuesday but closed in the green with no new escalation in the Middle East. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 193 points or half a per cent higher at 40,869 while the Nifty 50 edged up by 60 points at 12,053.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty realty up by 1.93 per cent, metal by 0.7 per cent and pharma by 0.6 per cent. But traders booked profit after reports emerged that the Iranian parliament has allocated 200 million euros to Quds to avenge Gen Qassem Soleimani's assassination. The move may add fuel to the US-Iran tensions which will be a major disappointment for stock markets across the globe.

Among stocks, mining and metal major Vedanta was star of the day with gains of 3.6 per cent at Rs 156.05 per share. Zee Entertainment added gains of 2.3 per cent while UltraTech Cement moved up by nearly 2 per cent. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries ticked up by 1.7 per cent, HDFC Bank and Sun Pharma by 1.6 per cent each, NTPC by 1.5 per cent and Asian Paints by 1.3 per cent.

However, Bharti Infratel slipped by 1.8 per cent while Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Power Grid Corporations closed about 1 per cent lower. Meanwhile, Asian shares rallied with Japan's Nikkei gaining by 1.6 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 0.34 per cent, South Korea's Kospi by 0.95 per cent and Shanghai Composite by 0.69 per cent.

Shares had fallen sharply on Monday as Iran and the United States traded threats after a US airstrike killed the top Iranian commander. The mood calmed a little as the session passed with no new aggression. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

US warns ships in Mideast waterways of possible Iran action

The US government is warning ships across Mideast waterways crucial to global energy supplies that theres the possibility of Iranian action against US maritime interests in the region. The US Maritime Administration put out the warning on T...

Pakistan's National Assembly passes bills to extend Gen Bajwa's tenure

Pakistans lower house of Parliament on Tuesday passed three crucial bills to give extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years, signalling the dominance of the powerful army, which has ruled the country for more tha...

Realme X50 5G goes official in China; price starts at CNY 2,499

After months of teasers and leaks, the much-awaited Realme X50 5G has finally been launched in Mainland China today. The first 5G-ready smartphone from Realme comes with a 120Hz display refresh rate, 64-megapixel quad rear camera module and...

England edges closer to victory, South Africa 170-4

Cape Town, Jan 7 AP England stayed patient and was rewarded with the wicket of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis to edge toward victory on the final day of the second cricket test on Tuesday. Spinner Dom Bess provided the breakthrough whe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020