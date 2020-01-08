Cabinet apprised of amendments in Motor Vehicles Act
The Cabinet has been apprised of the amendments to the motor vehicles law that will ensure concurrence of state governments while formulating the National Transport Policy, the government said on Wednesday. The new Motor Vehicles Act with stricter penalties for violation of traffic laws has come into force Pan-India from September 1, 2019.
"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been apprised of information about the amendments moved to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 as passed by the Rajya Sabha," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. Amendments will ensure concurrence of state governments while formulating the National Transport Policy and making schemes for national, multimodal and inter-state transportation of goods and passengers by the Centre, it said.
The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was approved by the Cabinet in its meeting held on June 24, 2019 for re-introduction in the Lok Sabha. The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on July 23. Later, the Bill was taken into consideration by the Rajya Sabha on July 31 and was passed the same day. Further, the amendments were placed before the Lok Sabha and were passed on August 5, 2019.
