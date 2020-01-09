Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Back from the brink, back to the bull run

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 15:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 15:02 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Back from the brink, back to the bull run

World markets looked to have overcome their new year wobbles on Thursday, as the United States and Iran backed away from conflict in the Middle East.

Asia's best day in weeks and a strong European open pushed the main global stocks index back towards a record high. Traders also moved out of their shelters in the Japanese yen, gold and government bonds. Iran fired missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general. But in an address on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said no Americans were hurt and made no direct threats of a military response.

"Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world," Trump said. He announced economic sanctions on Iran without giving details. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had earlier said the strikes "concluded" Tehran's response to the killing of its general, Qassem Soleimani.

"The obvious first conclusion to make is that we see the potential for further yen depreciation going forward," said MUFG's EMEA head of research, Derek Halpenny, adding that $1.10 could be possible and that the euro might lose ground, too. The yen, considered a safe haven during geopolitical turmoil because of its deep liquidity and Japan's current account surplus, continued to reverse its 2020 gains in European trading. It was last down 0.2% at 109.36, its lowest in a week and a half.

Another safe currency, the Swiss franc, also fell against both the dollar and the euro. . In Asia, stock markets took their cue from Wall Street's intraday recovery. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.3%, its biggest gain in almost a month.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Shanghai blue chips each added more than 1.2%. Japanese stocks gained 2.3% to their highest for the year. Australian stocks rose 0.8% to a record closing high. Futures markets pointed to gains continuing in the United States, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3% and Dow futures 0.4% higher.

"I think today is a bit of a relief rally," said Shane Oliver, Chief Economist at AMP Capital in Sydney. "Yesterday, investors were fearing the worst, that this was the escalation now underway. "The news overnight has been more along the lines that Iran pulled its punches and Trump is toning things down, which is seen by investors as substantially reducing the risk of a war."

Oil is cheaper than it was before the killing of Soleimani. Brent futures steadied at $65.41 per barrel, about where they began the year. Gold fell to $1,544.80 per ounce, giving back Wednesday's gains but remaining more expensive than it was before Soleimani's death, suggesting investors' fears have not evaporated.

ALL IS WELL U.S. Treasuries, which had soared in the flight to safety, also settled back. Yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note were at 1.8685%, after dropping as low as 1.705%.

European bond yields were also at one-week highs, with the benchmark German Bund yield almost 4 basis points higher on the day at -0.22%, albeit still below last week's seven-month highs. Risk appetite was also evident in emerging-market currency markets. China's trade-exposed yuan reached a five-month high of 6.9281 per dollar and hard-hit currencies like South Africa's rand and Turkey's lira also gained.

"All is well - so says Trump! That is the mood today," said Bank of Singapore currency strategist Moh Siong Sim. (Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore, editing by Larry King)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Govt of Côte d'Ivoire adopts competitiveness optimization plan for Air Côte d'Ivoire

The government of Cte dIvoire has adopted a plan to optimize competitiveness of Air Cte dIvoire in view of regional economic issues after a Council of Ministers.According to the national airline, Air Cte dIvoires spokesman Sidi Tour, the Co...

FEATURE-Indian slaves swap life of bondage for seat in boardroom at tea plantation

Sipping tea with bureaucrats at a plantation in southern India earlier this month, Sharda Krishnans mind wandered from the boardroom to the farm where she was enslaved as a child.Her only payment had been in paddy rice and porridge, autonom...

Pro-people Union budget will be presented on Feb 1: BJP

Top BJP leaders on Thursday expressed confidence that a pro-people Union budget will be presented on February 1, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held pre-budget consultation with party functionaries. She held four rounds of meetings ...

ED attaches over Rs 2,500-cr assets of Haryana-based SRS Group in connection with fraud case

Assets worth over Rs 2,500 crore have been attached in connection with a money laundering and fraud case against Haryana-based SRS group, the Enforcement Directorate ED said on Thursday. Movable and immovable assets like land, real estate p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020