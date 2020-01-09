Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong exchange chief warns of economic 'devastation' from protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 17:50 IST
UPDATE 2-Hong Kong exchange chief warns of economic 'devastation' from protests

The "depth of the devastation" inflicted on Hong Kong's economy by more than six months of anti-government protests will be seen in the coming weeks, the chief of the city's stock exchange operator said on Thursday. The warning came as Hong Kong-based companies are expected to show the scars of the sometimes violent protests that forced businesses to shut and scared away visitors over the next few weeks when they report their annual results.

"I think local listed companies with local exposure are going to take a very big hit. They already are taking a big hit," Charles Li, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX), told a Reuters Breakingviews event. HKEX itself posted its steepest profit slide in nearly three years in the third quarter, as investor sentiment was hit by months of unrest that pushed the city into recession for the first time in a decade.

The protests have evolved over the months into a broad pro-democracy campaign, with demands for universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into complaints of police brutality. Many people are angered by what they see as Beijing's ever-tightening grip on the city that was promised a high degree of autonomy under the "one country, two systems" formula under which it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Beijing denies interference in the former British colony and blames the West for fomenting the unrest. Li said what made Hong Kong great was "one country, two systems", and that he believed China would fundamentally come to the judgement that the two systems worked for the world's second-largest economy, even in the worst case scenario.

HKEX earnings for 2019 are expected to be bolstered by a pick-up in share sales in the fourth quarter, with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba raising almost $13 billion from its secondary listing in Hong Kong. Referring to Alibaba, which in 2013 dropped plans for a primary listing in Hong Kong and turned instead to New York due to rigid listing rules, Li said the exchange needed to eliminate barriers for companies to return.

HKEX launched a surprise $39 billion approach for the London Stock Exchange Group in September, but withdrew it after failing to convince LSE management and investors to back the move. On potential acquisitions, Li said all options were on the table.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Iran says Ukrainian plane turned back before crashing

Eds Adding more details, incorporating related series Tehran, Jan 9 AFP Iranian authorities have said a Ukrainian airliner, which crashed outside Tehran with the loss of all 176 people on board, had turned back after suffering a problem, as...

No 'red carpet' welcome to envoys can absolve govt of 'crimes committed' in J-K: D Raja

No red carpet welcome to envoys can absolve the government of crimes they have committed in Jammu and Kashmir, the CPI said on Thursday, hitting out at the Centre over the visit of ambassadors to the region while denying entry to its own MP...

MP: 41 booked under NSA in 6 months for food/milk adulteration

The Madhya Pradesh government has invoked stringent National Security Act NSA against 41 persons in the last six months for alleged adulteration of food, milk and dairy products, an official said on Thursday. Besides them, cases have also ...

Maxwell's inning against Sydney Thunders was clinical, Aaron Finch

Australias limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch praised compatriot Glenn Maxwell by terming his match-winning knock against Sydney Thunders as clinical. People look at that innings and they see the results and see all the sixes and all the big...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020