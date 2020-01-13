New CEO tells staff Boeing must be 'transparent'

New York, Jan 13 (AFP) New Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun told employees Monday the company must strengthen its culture, focus on "integrity" and be "transparent," according to an email sent to staff. Calhoun, a longtime Boeing board member, officially took over Monday as chief executive, replacing Dennis Muilenburg.

He takes the reins four days after the release of a trove of embarrassing employee emails, including one saying the 737 MAX was "designed by clowns." The top-selling aircraft has been grounded since March following two deadly crashes. (AFP) CPS

