Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit new peaks on trade deal as oil slips on demand worries

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 01:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 01:50 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit new peaks on trade deal as oil slips on demand worries
Image Credit: Flickr

Key world stock market indexes climbed to new records on Wednesday on hopes a U.S.-China trade deal will reduce tensions, but oil prices slid on doubts the pact will spur world growth and boost crude demand.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed a Phase 1 deal that will roll back some tariffs and see China boost purchases of U.S. goods and services, defusing an 18-month conflict between the world's two largest economies. Liu said in remarks at the White House that the United States and China need to step up cooperation, and that the deal benefits both countries and the world.

The centerpiece of the deal is a pledge by China to purchase at least an additional $200 billion worth of U.S. farm products and other goods and services over two years, over a baseline of $186 billion in purchases in 2017. MSCI's all-world stock index set a record intraday high, as did the benchmark S&P 500, the Dow industrials and Nasdaq on Wall Street.

The deal is unlikely to significantly change the growth outlook, but it should allow companies to make the capital investments they haven't, which is positive, said Marvin Loh, senior global macro strategist at State Street Global Markets. "What's most important to investors is a potential de-escalation and signs that de-escalation will continue this year, which is the outlook period for a lot of investors," he said.

"If we can somehow take this out as one of the bigger risks that we had all last year, it does give some confidence to the market. Not necessarily from an economic but from a risk parameter perspective," Loh said. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.12% and the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.01%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.91 points, or 0.45%, to 29,070.58. The S&P 500 gained 8.04 points, or 0.24%, to 3,291.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.34 points, or 0.22%, to 9,271.67. Emerging market stocks lost 0.51%.

Oil prices slipped on concerns the trade agreement may not provide much of a demand boost because the United States intends to keep tariffs on Chinese goods until a Phase 2 deal is reached. Prices were also under pressure from a report by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. OPEC expects lower demand for its oil in 2020 even as global demand rises, as rival producers grab market share and the United States looks set for another output record.

Brent crude fell 49 cents to settle at $64.00 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled down 42 cents at $57.81 a barrel. The dollar pared losses but remained lower against the euro and the yen after the signing of the trade deal, which may prove a mild negative for the greenback as it removes uncertainty.

The dollar index, tracking the unit against six major peers, fell 0.14%, with the euro up 0.19% to $1.1148. U.S. Treasury yields declined as investors repositioned around new data showing producer prices barely rose in December.

A rise in the cost of goods was offset by weakness in services, the latest indication of tame inflation pressures that could allow the Federal Reserve to stand pat on interest rates this year. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 9/32 in price to yield 1.7882%.

In Europe, investors flocked to new fund raisings by Italy and Belgium a day after Spain saw record demand. The 10-year German bond yield fell 3 basis points to -0.201%, not too far from the more than six-month highs of -0.157% touched at the start of January.

U.S. gold futures settled up 0.6% at $1,554 an ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

China's Liu: China to use trade deal to prove talks working to improve economy-CGTN

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said China will use the results of the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States to prove that the negotiations are working to improve the economy, Chinese state television reported on Thursday.Chinas top negotia...

UPDATE 2-Quake-hit Puerto Rico to get $8.2 bln in delayed U.S. aid

Puerto Rico will be allowed access to 8.2 billion in delayed disaster-aid funding by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HUD, the islands non-voting member of the U.S. Congress said. Jennifer Gonzalez announced the disburse...

Report: Vinovich will referee Super Bowl LIV

Bill Vinovich will be the referee for Super Bowl LIV in Miami, FootballZebras.com reported Wednesday. The 58-year-old Vinovich is in his 14th season as an NFL official, his 11th as a referee.This will be his 14th postseason assignment and h...

UPDATE 7-U.S. House votes to send Trump impeachment charges to Senate for trial

The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to send two formal charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, clearing the way for only the third impeachment trial of a U.S. president to begin in earnest next week....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020