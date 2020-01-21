First flight of Boeing's 777X set for Thursday: sources

Following months of delay, Boeing plans the first flight for its new long-range 777X on Thursday, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The date for the first flight, a key step before Boeing seeks federal certification on the new plane, could still slip depending on weather, the sources said.

The flight had initially been planned for summer 2019 but was shifted back to a number of issues, including with a new engine built by General Electric.

