Left Menu
Development News Edition

First flight of Boeing's 777X set for Thursday: sources

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 20:23 IST
First flight of Boeing's 777X set for Thursday: sources
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following months of delay, Boeing plans the first flight for its new long-range 777X on Thursday, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The date for the first flight, a key step before Boeing seeks federal certification on the new plane, could still slip depending on weather, the sources said.

The flight had initially been planned for summer 2019 but was shifted back to a number of issues, including with a new engine built by General Electric.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

New Lebanon government agreed, announcement due soon - sources

Agreement has been reached on a new Lebanese government of 20 ministers, including economist Ghazi Wazni as finance minister, two senior political sources told Reuters on Tuesday.One of the sources said the government, which is needed to ta...

Stringent security arrangements in place for visiting Bangladesh cricketers

A bevy of security and intelligence officials will accompany Bangladesh cricketers throughout the three-match T20 series in Pakistan as fool-proof security arrangements have been made for the tour, beginning in Lahore from Friday. An offici...

Proposed Surjagad steel plant: Eknath Shinde visits Gadchiroli

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde visited Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district on Tuesday and held discussions with officials on setting up a steel plant in Surjagad area here. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had, on December 21, sai...

Delhi polls: Cong banking on young, experienced candidates, "good works" of Sheila Dikshit govt

Five years after drawing a blank in the Assembly polls, the Congress is banking on a mix of young and experienced candidates and the good works of the Sheila Dikshit government to revive its fortunes in next months election. For the first t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020