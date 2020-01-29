Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Fed likely to keep interest rates on hold, focus on balance sheet

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 11:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 11:30 IST
WRAPUP 1-Fed likely to keep interest rates on hold, focus on balance sheet

The Federal Reserve will conclude its latest policy meeting on Wednesday with interest rates almost certainly to remain on hold but officials likely to discuss possible changes to how they manage the U.S. central bank's key overnight borrowing rate.

Since the Fed cut rates in October, its third and final reduction in borrowing costs in 2019, policymakers have agreed to keep their target policy rate in the current range of 1.50% and 1.75% until there is some significant change in the economic outlook. U.S. data since the Fed's last policy meeting in December have done little to shift expectations for continued economic growth this year of around 2% and steady, low unemployment.

Some risks may have risen - with China's economic growth now in the spotlight after a coronavirus outbreak - and U.S. Treasury bond yields have fallen as a result. U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday also repeated his call for even lower rates. The Republican president lambasted the Fed and its chief, Jerome Powell, in 2018 and 2019 for maintaining a monetary policy that he regarded as too tight.

While investors have increased bets the Fed would cut rates again at some point this year, analysts still were near unanimous that any such decision is months down the road. Ninety-five of 108 economists polled by Reuters recently said they expected the Fed to leave rates on hold at this week's meeting, and JP Morgan analyst Michael Feroli said it would likely be "one of the least eventful meetings in recent years."

The Fed is due to release its policy statement at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT). Powell is scheduled to hold a news conference half an hour later. LONG-TERM FIX

The current solid consensus over rates, however, doesn't mean the agenda is empty. The Fed is expected to soon decide how much longer it will continue its current practice of buying $60 billion a month in U.S. Treasury bonds, how to scale that program back, and what will replace it as a long-term fix for its management of short-term bank funding markets.

Pumping that extra liquidity into the banking system each month has allowed the Fed to keep short-term interest rates within the target range, addressing an issue that arose last fall when a shortage of bank reserves led that rate to spike. But it is considered less than an ideal fix. It means the Fed each month is adding to its roughly $4 trillion in assets. Some policymakers would prefer the central bank have a smaller balance sheet if possible.

It has also created the impression that the Fed is engaging in a scaled-down form of the "quantitative easing" it used to prop up the economy in response to the 2007-2009 recession. Fed officials argue against that comparison, but they face the issue of how to scale the monthly purchases back without risking fallout in asset markets where the extra central bank liquidity is considered a "tailwind" that helps lift prices.

"The question is when, not if," the balance sheet growth stops, Cornerstone Macro analyst Roberto Perli wrote. "We expect Powell to convey this message but to stay vague on timing, for now." As they discuss how to end this current round of asset purchases, Fed officials are also debating what could take its place. Some policymakers support a permanent offering of short-term "repo" loans that banks could tap as needed, a system they say would allow reserve levels to be set by banks.

In a related adjustment, the Fed may also raise by perhaps five basis points the interest rate it pays banks on excess reserves as a way to keep the federal funds rate closer to the middle of the current policy target rate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karawal Nagar suffered under former MLA Kapil Mishra: AAP candidate

AAP candidate from Karawal Nagar Durgesh Pathak has said that a lot of big ticket projects are needed in his assembly constituency which has suffered a lot under former MLA Kapil Mishra. Pathak, the youngest member of the Aam Aadmi Partys P...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 10 at the Australian Open

Highlights of the 10th day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday times AEDT GMT11 1709 ZVEREV STARTS SLOW BEFORE BLASTING PAST WAWRINKAAlexander Zverev surrendered the first set but recovered to b...

Bhopal gas tragedy: SC to hear Centre's plea for additional funds on Feb 11

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear on February 11 the Centres plea seeking Rs 7,844 crore as additional funds from successor firms of the US-based Union Carbide Corporation UCC for giving compensation to victims of the 1984 B...

Tennis-Zverev rallies past Wawrinka to reach first Grand Slam semis

German seventh seed Alexander Zverev recovered from a slow start to beat former champion Stan Wawrinka 1-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 in the Australian Open on Wednesday to reach his first career Grand Slam semi-final. Swiss Wawrinka, who won the first of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020