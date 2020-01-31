BoE asks regulator to investigate sterling jump before rate decision

The Bank of England has asked Britain's market regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, to investigate a jump in the pound a minute before the central bank said it would keep interest rates on hold.

"We are aware of the incident and are looking into it," the FCA said. The Bank confirmed it had asked the FCA to look into the incident.

