Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vinod Cookware introduces burn free cooking for Indian kitchens, with Platinum Frypan

Revolutionising the traditional Indian kitchen with the advent of the latest technology, Vinod Cookware announced an extension to its range of TriPly Platinum Series, with Platinum Fry Pan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 18:34 IST
Vinod Cookware introduces burn free cooking for Indian kitchens, with Platinum Frypan
Platinum Fry Pan. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Revolutionising the traditional Indian kitchen with the advent of the latest technology, Vinod Cookware announced an extension to its range of TriPly Platinum Series, with Platinum Fry Pan. The Platinum Fry Pan is targeted among the premium masses in India, who believe in healthy cooking.

The Platinum Fry Pan is a must-have product by every homemaker and chef. Breaking the Indian stereotype, the cookware, allows burn free experience in Stainless steel. The Fry Pan comes in three layers i.e. Stainless Steel - Aluminium - Stainless steel and is in line to its "Triply Platinum Series". The inner layer is 18/8 food-grade which helps in maintaining hygiene and enables contamination free cooking.

The second layer is made of aluminium it helps even distribution of heat for even and burn-free cooking. The third layer is made up of magnetic stainless steel 430 which makes the Fry Pan induction friendly along with the usage of gas and stove. It is manufactured with the highest grade 304 stainless steel that lasts a lifetime rendering it to be rust free.

Ergonomically designed, the Fry Pan comes with long handles and a firm grip. Having its last layer of Magnetic SS 430 it is compatible with all stove types and it's safe even when cleaned in a dishwasher. Recommended by top chefs and food bloggers in India, the range is available on Amazon at Rs 1500 onwards with a warranty period of 60 months.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Indian researchers develop new way to determine cancer stages

Researchers from a Pune-based start-up have demonstrated a new staging method to determine the stage of cancer based on cancer cells found in blood. The earlier system was based on tumour size, Dr Jayant Khandare, Chief Scientific Officer ...

UPDATE 3-Britain reports two cases of coronavirus, evacuation flight from China lands

Two patients from the same family in England have tested positive for coronavirus, the first such cases in Britain, health chiefs said on Friday as an evacuation flight brought Britons home from the centre of the outbreak in China. Official...

U.S. Senator Romney to vote for Trump impeachment trial witnesses

Republican U.S. Senator Mitt Romney on Friday will vote in favor of allowing witnesses to testify in the Senates impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, his spokeswoman said.Senators are expected to decide later on Friday whether to ca...

UPDATE 1-Airbus to pay $4 bln to settle corruption probe - French prosecutor

European planemaker Airbus will pay 3.592 billion euros 3.98 billion to settle corruption probes by U.S., British and French authorities into contract dealings, Frances financial prosecutor said on Friday.The simultaneous settlements in Bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020