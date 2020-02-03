Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maker Village to associate with AICTE to launch innovative

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 17:06 IST
Maker Village to associate with AICTE to launch innovative

Maker Village, the country's largest electronic hardware incubator, on Monday said it is planning to associate with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) by launching pioneering schemes that promote entrepreneurship and innovation. Maker Village said it aims to sign a pact on the project with Delhi-headquartered AICTE that functions as a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Ahead of it, AICTE Vice-Chairman Prof M P Poonia visited Maker Village at Kalamassery here and held talks with top officials of the facility that has around 75 startups developing state-of-the-art hardware electronic products in divergent areas. Such a collaboration with AICTE will enable Maker Village to pilot projects based on innovative ideas, thus improve the incubator's performance level, according to Prasad Balakrishnan Nair, CEO of Maker Village.

Maker Village, founded in 2016, is a joint initiative of Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala established by the state government. "Connecting with the all-India network of AICTE would add tremendous value to us," Nair said on Monday after Poonia's visit to Maker Village on Saturday.

"We are considering to propose to AICTE programmes that boost entrepreneurship and innovation with specific focus on deep-tech hardware products. This will be a unique differentiator for Maker Village," he said. According to a release issued by Maker Village, Poonia has said that he was "truly impressed" by the kind of innovations and the cutting-edge products shaping up at Maker Village.

The AICTE will "seriously consider" three initiatives: getting Maker Village, along with an academic institution, partner with AICTE for entrepreneurship development programs, conduct a national-level hardware hackathon of AICTE at Maker Village and an AICTE Innovation ambassador programme at Maker Village, Poonia has said. The AICTE will explore the possibility of arriving at a broader framework of understanding for engaging with Maker Village, the visiting dignitary added.

Nair, while pointing out that a pact with AICTE can woo the country's brightest entrepreneurial minds from the technology student community to Maker Village, said moves were also afoot to partner with various innovation platforms being created by AICTE. The AICTE, which is responsible for proper planning and coordinated development of technical and management education in the country, functions under the Department of Higher Education of the HRD Ministry.

The startups in Maker Village are into developing products in areas such as automation, robotics, drones, Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles, biomedical instrumentation and energy management among others. Most of the startups leverage cutting-edge technologies such as machine-learning, artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality to make their products innovative and globally competitive..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-PM Johnson says UK doesn't need EU rules for a post-Brexit trade deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his negotiating terms for trade talks with the European Union in a speech in London on Monday. Below are the highlights of the speechON RELATIONS WITH THE EU There is no need for a free trade agr...

WCD Minister gives away PM Matru Vandana Yojana awards

Union Minister of Women Child Development and Textiles, Smriti Zubin Irani gave away the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana PMMVY awards to States, Union Territories, and Districts for best performance at a function in New Delhi today.In ...

BJP will provide 'pucca' houses to all poor families by 2022: PM at Delhi rally

The BJP-led Central government will provide pucca houses to all poor families by 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while addressing an election rally ahead of the February 8 assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party will continue ...

HIGHLIGHTS-PM Johnson says UK doesn't need EU rules for a post-Brexit trade deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his negotiating terms for trade talks with the European Union in a speech in London on Monday. Below are the highlights of the speechON RELATIONS WITH THE EU There is no need for a free trade agr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020