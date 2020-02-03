Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open higher after steep selloff

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 19:42 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open higher after steep selloff
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stocks were set to open higher on Monday, following steep declines in the previous session, with China's move to improve liquidity and relieve pressure on its economy from the impact of the coronavirus epidemic helping the mood slightly. China's central bank injected 1.2 trillion yuan ($171 billion) into money markets as it attempts to limit the damage from travel curbs and business shut-downs on the economy.

However, the intervention could not stop a near 8% plunge in Chinese stocks as investors played catch-up after an extended holiday. Fears surrounding the economic impact of the epidemic, which has been declared as a global emergency, shaved off more than 600 points from the Dow Jones Industrials on Friday, with the three main indexes suffering their worst week in at least four months.

"People are just looking at this as an opportunity to step in and do a little bit of buying," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist, and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York. "The coronavirus concerns are still at the forefront of investors' minds."

The uncertainty following the virus outbreak that pulled the benchmark S&P 500 into the red for the year on Friday has overshadowed the fourth-quarter earnings season in the United States. Shares of drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc rose 4.4% in premarket trading after the company said it has provided its experimental Ebola therapy for use in a small number of patients affected by the coronavirus in China.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc slipped 0.6% as the iPhone maker shut its official stores and corporate offices in mainland China until Feb. 9. At 8:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 147 points, or 0.52%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 19.25 points, or 0.6% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 63.25 points, or 0.7%. Alphabet Inc gained 1.4% ahead of its quarterly results due after markets close, while Walt Disney, General Motors and Kellogg Co will post their results later this week.

Shares of Nike Inc rose 2.2% after JP Morgan added the footwear maker's shares to their focus list, while Nektar Therapeutics climbed 4.1% after Mizuho Securities upgraded its shares to "buy". Investors will also keep an eye on Iowa caucuses on Monday, the first nominating contest of the 2020 presidential election.

On the economic front, manufacturing PMI data from Markit Economics and Institute for Supply Management are due later this morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-CDC Says As Of Jan. 31, There Have Been 5 Confirmed Cases Of Measles In 5 States In 2020

AS OF JANUARY 31, 2020, THERE HAVE BEEN 5 CONFIRMED CASES OF MEASLES IN 5 STATES IN 2020 - CDC Source httpbit.ly2Yn4jJD...

China opens 1,000-bed hospital, begins trials for new drug as coronavirus death toll jumps to 361

China on Monday opened a 1,000-bed hospital built-in record nine days in Wuhan city, the epicenter of the coronavirus, and started clinical trials for a drug to treat the virulent virus as the death toll in the outbreak soared to 361, with ...

Minor 'raped', two arrested in Jharkhand

A 13-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by two men in Medininagar, the headquarter town of Jharkhands Palamau district, police said here on Monday. Medininagar police station in-charge, Anand Kumar Mishra said two men were arrested on M...

9 IEDs recovered as security forces bust hideout long LoC in J-K's Poonch

Security forces on Monday seized explosives, including nine IEDs fitted in tiffins and thermos and a AK-47 magazine, from a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said.The seizure was made during a search operati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020