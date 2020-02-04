Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank reaffirms support to Sri Lanka’s growth and development

During his visit, Schafer gained a better understanding of the country’s development priorities under the new government and how the World Bank’s financial and knowledge resources can be deployed for maximum impact.

  • World Bank
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 07:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 07:58 IST
World Bank reaffirms support to Sri Lanka’s growth and development
“Technology and innovations will drive Sri Lanka’s future growth,” said Schafer.  Image Credit: Twitter(@HartwigSchafer)

The World Bank reaffirmed its continued support to Sri Lanka's growth and development for the benefit of all its people, as World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Hartwig Schafer concluded a four-day visit.

During his visit, Schafer gained a better understanding of the country's development priorities under the new government and how the World Bank's financial and knowledge resources can be deployed for maximum impact.

"Technology and innovations will drive Sri Lanka's future growth," said Schafer. "During my visit to Kandy and Kegalle districts, I observed how some innovative solutions in transport and water can improve the delivery of public services, and harness the private sector to boost the economy, create jobs, and lift people out of poverty."

Schafer congratulated President Gotabaya Rajapakse on the recent elections victory and assured the World Bank's continued support to realize Sri Lanka's growth and development aspirations. He also met senior government officials including the newly appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Prof. W.D. Lakshman and the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Sajith Attygalle.

"Sri Lanka is today an upper-middle-income country with some of the best human development indicators in South Asia. These are tremendous achievements that the World Bank is proud to have helped achieve as a trusted partner of over 60 years," said Schafer. "We look forward to working closely with the government in the preparation of our new country strategy and our collaboration as development partners."

During his visit, Schafer discussed some of the government's key priorities, such as investments in human and physical capital, public sector reforms, creating skilled jobs for youth, and responding to the health needs of a rapidly aging population. He also commended the government's focus on tourism as an engine of sustained growth. Promoting innovation in agriculture to adapt to climate change while developing systems of value addition to promoting growth was also discussed.

Schafer traveled to Kegalle district to visit a World Bank-financed rural water treatment plant, which is the only such project in Sri Lanka that provides treated piped water to rural communities. He engaged with beneficiary communities who have committed to covering part of the infrastructure cost in return for better and reliable water services. Schafer also visited the site for the potential Kandy Multimodal Transport Terminal (KMTT) to learn how the facility can improve safety and reduce congestion.

The active International Development Association (IDA) and International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) portfolio comprise of 18 projects in Sri Lanka (with a total net commitment of around US$ 2 billion).

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini included as India announce squad for Test series against NZ

Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini have been included in the Indian squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. Pacer Ishant Sharma will be dependent on his fitness approval to play the upcoming Test series. Prithvi Shaw h...

Rahul, Priyanka to hold poll rallies in Delhi today

With few days ahead of ensuing Delhi assembly elections, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Tuesday hold public rallies in Jangpura and Sangam Vihar areas. Meanwhile, former prime minister and senior Congress le...

Novel study reveals authentic behaviour at work leads to greater productivity

A novel study advocates that authentic behaviour, which means not faking your feelings, is more productive at workplace and leads to other benefits. The novel study was co-authored by Chris Rosen, a management professor at the Sam M. Walton...

Burks scores 30 as Warriors edge Wizards

Alec Burks scored a team-high 30 points, including a key layup that stalled a Washington rally with 405 to play Monday night, as the Golden State Warriors held off the host Wizards 125-117 for a second straight win. Glenn Robinson had 22 po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020