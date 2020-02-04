Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-German yields rise on U.S. data, China stimulus hopes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 22:07 IST
UPDATE 2-German yields rise on U.S. data, China stimulus hopes
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Core European government bond yields rose on Tuesday, following their U.S. counterparts after U.S. factory activity unexpectedly rebounded in January after contracting for five straight months, raising some hopes the global impact of the virus in China may be less severe than expected. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity increased to a reading of 50.9 last month, the highest level since July, from an upwardly revised 47.8 in December.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 11% of the U.S. economy. The ISM index had held below the 50 thresholds for five straight months. The data put benchmark U.S. yields for 10-year maturities on their biggest daily rise in nearly two months as some hedge funds took profits on their bought bond bets on expectations that U.S. economic growth may soften.

German yields for 10-year maturities rose 3 bps to -0.408%, their biggest daily rise in a month. "The spillover effect from the positive U.S. data has triggered a broader move in core European bonds," said Rene Albrecht, a rates strategist at DZ Bank.

But the impact from the stronger U.S. data was only limited to safe-haven European bonds with yields on government debt from Portugal and Italy relatively unchanged. News that Chinese authorities have stepped up measures to relieve pressure on the economy by injecting cash also calmed sentiment to some extent through the rising death toll remained a source of concern.

The central bank, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), will inject 500 billion yuan ($71.50 billion) through open market operations on Tuesday, traders said, after an injection of 1.2 trillion yuan a day earlier. ($1 = 6.9928 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.9046 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-iPhone app makers questioned in U.S. antitrust probe of Apple - sources

The U.S. Justice Department has reached out to app developers as part of its investigation into Apple Inc, one of the four big tech companies being probed for alleged anti-competitive behavior, according one of the developers and another pe...

UPDATE 2-German yields rise on U.S. data, China stimulus hopes

Core European government bond yields rose on Tuesday, following their U.S. counterparts after U.S. factory activity unexpectedly rebounded in January after contracting for five straight months, raising some hopes the global impact of the vi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks surge, oil rebounds on China virus efforts

Crude oil prices rebounded and global equity markets surged on Tuesday as Chinas efforts to minimize the economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic spurred investors risk appetite.The price of gold and government debt slid on views China...

Nigerian court adjourns case of 47 men charged under homosexuality law

A Nigerian court on Tuesday adjourned the trial of 47 men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex, a high-profile case seen as a test for a contentious law that criminalizes homosexuality. Ilyas Abdulrahman, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020