Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indo-US trade deal likely during Trump's India visit

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 09:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 09:02 IST
Indo-US trade deal likely during Trump's India visit
Image Credit: Twitter (@IndianEmbassyUS)

India and the US are set to seal a trade deal during President Donald Trump's planned visit to India in the last week of this month, multiple sources said. Trade officials of India and the US are giving final touches to the deal expected to cover specific sectors, they said.

Trump is set to visit India on a two-day trip between February 23 and 26 and both sides are in the process of fine-tuning his schedule, sources said. The main segment of the visit will take place in the national capital, though an option of having a short visit by Trump to another city is being explored.

The cities being considered include Agra and Ahmedabad. A high-level logistics team from Washington handling Trump's foreign trips visited India last week as part of preparations for his maiden tour of India as the US president.

"The trade deal and a pact on further enhancing defence cooperation are likely to be sealed during the visit by the US president," said a source. India is seeking exemption from high duties imposed by the US on certain steel and aluminium products as well as resumption of benefits on tariff on certain products under their Generalised System of Preferences (GSP).

India is also pressing the US to facilitate greater market access for its products in the US in sectors such as agriculture, automobile, auto components and engineering. On the other hand the US wants greater market access for its farm and manufacturing products, dairy items and medical devices in India.

In 2018-19, India's exports to the US stood at USD 52.4 billion, while imports were USD 35.5 billion. Trade deficit dipped from USD 21.3 billion in 2017-18 to USD 16.9 billion in 2018-19. India received FDI worth USD 3.13 billion from the US in 2018-19, higher than USD 2 billion in 2017-18.

India had invited Trump to grace the Republic Day parade as the chief guest last year but the US President could not come due to scheduling issues. During his visit to the US in September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reminded Trump of his invitation to him to visit India along with his family

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during their visit to Washington last month conveyed to the US side that India was waiting to host Trump. Trump will seek re-election in presidential polls scheduled to take place in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Was trying to find 'one page with truth': Pelosi on tearing up Trump's State of the Union speech

The ultimate climax of Donald Trumps nearly one hour of speech at the State of Union address on Tuesday local time was not when the US President appeared to reject a handshake from Nancy Pelosi, instead the gathering was awe-struck when the...

S.African writer Deon Meyer targets Zuma in latest book

Stellenbosch South Africa, Feb 5 AFP I have survived several attempts to kill me, former South African president Jacob Zuma had claimed in one of many his rants against the corruption allegations which forced him to resign in 2018. His word...

Indonesian investigates deaths of hundreds of pigs in Bali

Indonesian authorities are investigating the deaths of about 880 pigs on the island of Bali, the director of animal health at the Ministry of Agriculture said on Wednesday, to determine if they died of African swine fever ASF. The pigs died...

Granules India arm gets USFDA nod for Valganciclovir hydrochloride oral solution

Drug firm Granules India Ltd on Wednesday said its foreign arm has received approval from the US health regulator for Valganciclovir hydrochloride oral solution, an antiviral medication. The US Food Drug Administration USFDA has approved t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020