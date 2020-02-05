Left Menu
Ukraine: Coronavirus is not disrupting grain exports to China

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kyiv
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 15:45 IST
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Ukraine officials and traders do not expect the coronavirus epidemic to have an impact on the country's grain exports to China, although there are delays to transport and disruption to logistics throughout the country. China is a major importer of Ukrainian corn and sunflower oil.

"I see no reason to worry," said Mykola Gorbachev, the President of the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA) traders' union. "China is in the market, demand has not gone away, but just now American prices are quite competitive with ours so Chinese demand will be divided between us and them," one Ukrainian trader said.

"There are difficulties inside China with logistics, with delivery to the regions, to consumers, but in general, the demand has not gone away," he added. Ukraine's Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture last month said it did not expect any significant impact on trade with China from the virus outbreak.

China ranks fourth among the main importers of Ukrainian grain with a market share of 6.1%, according to Ukrainian APK-Inform agriculture consultancy. China's share in Ukrainian sun oil exports is 7.5%. Ukraine's grain exports were up 30.4% to 36.8 million tonnes so far in the 2019/20 July-June season, the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade, and Agriculture said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

